सिद्धू के बाद अब शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पहुंचे पाकिस्तान, राष्ट्रपति अल्वी से की मुलाकात

Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. @ShatruganSinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days. pic.twitter.com/3eiYsqRu4m

Mian Ahmed is the worthy grandson of the most celebrated filmmaker & pioneers of Pakistan film industry #MianEhsan.This is purely a personal visit nothing official, nor political about it. The Eshan family have visited us several times in the past & the last time for my son pic.twitter.com/0XkiKoZkNa