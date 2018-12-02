TOLOnews: Taliban abduct at least 40 passengers in Dara-e-Soof district in Samangan province on Sunday morning, Mohammad Munir Rahimi, Samangan police spokesman, confirmed. Rahimi said the passengers were on their way to Balkh province. #Afghanistan— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2018
2 दिसंबर 2018