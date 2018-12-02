शहर चुनें

अफगानिस्तान : तालिबान ने बाल्क प्रांत की ओर जा रहे 40 यात्रियों का किया अपहरण

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 04:47 PM IST
Afghanistan : Taliban kidnapped at least 40 passengers in Dara-E-Soof
ख़बर सुनें
आतंकी संगठन तालिबान ने अफगानिस्तान के दारा-ए--सूफ जिले में करीब 40 यात्रियों का अपहरण कर लिया। अफगानिस्तान के समाचार चैनल टोलो न्यूज के मुताबिक आतंकियों ने इस घटना को रविवार की सुबह अंजाम दिया। पुलिस प्रवक्ता मोहम्मद मुनीर रहीमी ने घटना की पुष्टि की। रहीमी ने बताया कि सभी यात्री बाल्क प्रांत की ओर जा रहे थे। 
afghanistan news taliban तालिबान passenger kidnapped dara-e-soof balkh province
