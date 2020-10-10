शहर चुनें
अफगानिस्तान: सुलह परिषद के अध्यक्ष बोले- भारत के साथ शांति को लेकर हुई चर्चा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 01:39 PM IST
अब्दुल्ला अब्दुल्ला
अब्दुल्ला अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : ANI

अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुलह परिषद के अध्यक्ष अब्दुल्ला अब्दुल्ला ने भारतीय नेतृत्व के साथ हुई अपनी चर्चा को लेकर कहा, 'चर्चा का विषय शांति था। मैंने सीधे तौर पर भारत को तालिबान के साथ लड़ाई करने के लिए नहीं कहा, लेकिन मैंने शांति के मामले में कार्य करने को प्रोत्साहित किया।'
