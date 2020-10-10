अफगानिस्तान: सुलह परिषद के अध्यक्ष बोले- भारत के साथ शांति को लेकर हुई चर्चा

#WATCH: "Topic of discussion was peace... I didn't directly ask India to engage with Taliban but I encouraged engagement in peace pross as a whole," says Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman, High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan on his discussions with Indian leadership pic.twitter.com/b2mlnMRT3D— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020
