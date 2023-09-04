US: फ्लोरिडा में चक्रवात के बीच आराम से साइकिल चलाता दिखा युवक, यूजर ने कहा- तूफान में जोखिम उठाना खतरनाक है

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
WATCH: Despite officials' warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.#Idalia #Hurricane #IDALIAhurricane pic.twitter.com/phPlI68LOG— Policy Scoop (@policyscoop) August 30, 2023
Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let's prioritize safety and follow officials' advice to ensure our well-being. 🚴♂️— AngeLink (@Angelinkinc) August 30, 2023
Damn, he’s brave, I would be worried about what wildlife could be in that water. It’s Florida after all. 🤣🤣🤣— Bermudian Gypsy 🇧🇲🇧🇲🇧🇲 (@BermudianW) August 30, 2023
Some just don’t understand the danger they put themselves in— Manda (@CrazySexyCoolM3) August 30, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Next Article
Followed