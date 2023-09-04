{"_id":"64f561a982c80754ae088e7a","slug":"a-young-man-was-seen-riding-a-bicycle-comfortably-in-the-midst-of-a-cyclone-in-florida-2023-09-04","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"US: फ्लोरिडा में चक्रवात के बीच आराम से साइकिल चलाता दिखा युवक, यूजर ने कहा- तूफान में जोखिम उठाना खतरनाक है","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"दुनिया","slug":"world"}}

WATCH: Despite officials' warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.#Idalia #Hurricane #IDALIAhurricane pic.twitter.com/phPlI68LOG — Policy Scoop (@policyscoop) August 30, 2023

Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let's prioritize safety and follow officials' advice to ensure our well-being. 🚴♂️ — AngeLink (@Angelinkinc) August 30, 2023

Damn, he’s brave, I would be worried about what wildlife could be in that water. It’s Florida after all. 🤣🤣🤣 — Bermudian Gypsy 🇧🇲🇧🇲🇧🇲 (@BermudianW) August 30, 2023

Some just don’t understand the danger they put themselves in — Manda (@CrazySexyCoolM3) August 30, 2023

फ्लोरिडा में इडालिया चक्रवात के कारण आधा शहर बाढ़ की पानी में डूब गया है। अधिकारी सबसे अधिक प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में नुकसान का आकलन करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। फ्लोरिडा से टकराने के बाद इडालिया दक्षिण-पूर्व जॉर्जिया में मूसलाधार बारिश और अचानक बाढ़ का खतरा पैदा कर दिया।सोशल मीडिया पर फ्लोरिडा के थांपा बे का एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जो कि तुफान के तबाही मचाने के तुरंत बाद लिया रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। एक्स पर वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो में फ्लोरिडा के एक व्यक्ति को भारी बाढ़ के बीच साइकिल चलाते हुए देखा जा सकता है।इस वीडियो की कैप्शन में लिखा था, आधिकारिक चेतावनी के बावजूद एक व्यक्ति चार फीट की बाढ़ के पानी में साइकिल चलाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। इस वीडियो को अबतक 1.1M लोगों ने देखा है और करीब दो हजार से भी ज्यादा लोगों ने पसंद किया है।इस वीडियो पर कई यूजर्स ने कमेंट भी किया है। उनमें से एक ने कहा, 'तूफान के समय अनावश्यक जोखिम उठाना बेहद खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है।' वहीं एक दूसरे यूजर ने कहा, 'कुछ लोगों को यह अंदाजा नहीं होता है कि वह खुद को किस मुसीबत में डाल रहे हैं।' एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा, 'वह बहादूर है, लेकिन मुझे चिंता हो रही है कि पानी में कौन सा वन्य जीव होगा। आखिरकार ये फ्लोरिडा है।'