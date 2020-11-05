शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   75 countries together to stop terrorism

आतंकवाद रोकने के लिए 75 देश एक साथ, संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में जताई सहमति

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संयुक्त राष्ट्र Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 06:40 AM IST
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महसभा में भारतीय प्रतिनिधि
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महसभा में भारतीय प्रतिनिधि - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
दुनियाभर के लिए आतंकवाद एक सबसे सिरदर्द है। चाहे विकसित देश हों या विकासशील देश में सभी आतंकवाद को खत्म करना चाहते हैं। इसी क्रम में आतंकवाद पर लगाम लगाने के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा की बैठक हुई।
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारतीय प्रतिनिधि ने कहा, आतंकवादियों को हथियार प्राप्त करने से रोकने के लिए संकल्प लिया गया। साथ ही इसे 75 देशों द्वारा प्रायोजित किया गया था और संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा की पहली समिति में आम सहमति से आज अपनाया गया।
world international un general assembly india in un terrorism

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

