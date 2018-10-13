शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   5 South Korean climbers and 4 Nepali guides missing after a heavy storm

नेपाल: पर्वतचोटी पर करीब आठ पर्वतारोहियों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 11:20 AM IST
5 South Korean climbers and 4 Nepali guides missing after a heavy storm
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल में पर्वतचोटी पर कम से कम 8 पर्वतारोहियों की मौत हो गई है। एक मीडिया वेबसाइट के मुताबिक इसमें दक्षिण कोरिया के 5 पर्वतारोही और 4 नेपाली गाइड शामिल हैं। गुरजा हिमल पर्वत पर भारी तूफान के कारण इनकी मौत हुई है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Missing Indian climbers die from Mount Everest
India News

लापता भारतीय पर्वतारोही की माउंट एवरेस्ट से गिरने से मौत

22 मई 2017

Uttarkashi

लापता पर्वतारोहियों का नहीं लगा सुराग

22 सितंबर 2012

navratri 2018 auspicious sign during navratri durga puja
Religion

नवरात्रि पर जब मिलने लगे ऐसे शुभ संकेत, समझिए पूरी होगी आपकी हर मनोकामना

12 अक्टूबर 2018

no internet
Tech Diary

क्या सच में 48 घंटों तक बंद रहेगा इंटरनेट? जानें इससे जुड़े सभी सवालों के जवाब

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

3 महिलाओं ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं-'पूरे टाइम करता रहा प्राइवेट पार्ट की बातें फिर..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

sajid khan
sajid khan
sajid khan
sajid khan
Bollywood

3 महिलाओं ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं-'पूरे टाइम करता रहा प्राइवेट पार्ट की बातें फिर..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जेसन होल्डर
Cricket News

INDvWI: वेस्टइंडीज के नाम रहा पहला दिन, रोस्टन चेस और जेसन होल्डर दिन के हीरो

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
climbers missing gurja himal nepal cops पर्वतरोही लापता दक्षिण कोरियाई
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में मंदिर
Cricket News

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में बने मंदिर ने बदला टीम इंडिया का भाग्य, 2011 के बाद से नहीं हारी मैच

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार
Chandigarh

तस्वीरेंः गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार ने की शादी, जानें कौन हैं जीवन संगिनी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जस्टिस रमेश रंगनाथन
Dehradun

रमेश रंगनाथन होंगे उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, जल्द संभालेंगे पदभार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
nana, tanushree
Bollywood

नाना-तनुश्री विवाद: एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- #MeToo सिर्फ महिलाओं के लिए ही नहीं, बच्चे-पुरुष भी हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

tata sky customers gets big relief from tdsat, spn channels can be viewd for a month
Business Diary

खुशखबरः टाटा स्काई के ग्राहकों को मिली राहत, दिखते रहेंगे सोनी के चैनल्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

gold crosses 32k mark due to higher demand, sensex up by 732 points
Bazar

32 हजार के पार हुआ सोना, सेंसेक्स में 732 अंक का उछाल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

लक्जरी कार नहीं लोकल ट्रेन में सफर करता है टीम इंडिया का यह भविष्य, आज विंडीज के खिलाफ किया डेब्यू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

story of mannan wani who caught road to terrorism
India News

पढ़िए, किताबें छोड़ बंदूक पकड़ने वाले रिसर्च स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी का हमजा भाई बनने का सफर...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

मेक्सिको तट पर तबाही
World

फ्लोरिडा-पनामा सिटी में तूफान माइकल ने मचाई जबर्दस्त तबाही, 16 की मौत और 60 हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान

फ्लोरिडा शहर में आए तूफान माइकल में 16 की मौत हुई, वही पनामा सिटी में 8 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब 60 हजार करोड़ रुपए) का नुकसान हुआ है।

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
रॉयल ऑस्ट्रेलियन वायुसेना का विमान
World

जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 9/11 जैसी घटना होते-होते बची, दशहत देखकर सहमे लोग

12 अक्टूबर 2018

सिंगापुर एयरलाइंस
World

सिंगापुर एयरलाइंस ने न्यूयॉर्क तक भरी सबसे लंबी दूरी की उड़ान, नॉन स्टॉप 19 घंटे का सफर बना रिकॉर्ड

12 अक्टूबर 2018

बुलेट प्रूफ अपार्टमेंट
World

दुनिया के सबसे महंगे अपार्टमेंट्स में ब्रिटेन का बुलेट प्रूफ 'वन हाइड पार्क' हुआ शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Woman marries her own self in Britain for completing studies
World

पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए महिला ने खुद से कर ली शादी, दुनिया को दिया अनोखा संदेश

11 अक्टूबर 2018

Nirav modi sold two fake diamond rings to Canada man
World

नीरव मोदी ने बेचीं नकली हीरे की अंगूठियां, कनाडा के नागरिक की टूटी सगाई

8 अक्टूबर 2018

चेहरा पहचानने पर शोध
World

आप कितने चेहरों को याद रख सकते हैं , वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला

11 अक्टूबर 2018

मांबा सांप
World

दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक सांप 'मांबा' ने उसी को डंसा जिसने पाला, तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

7 अक्टूबर 2018

देर से सोने वाले
World

नया शोध कहता है कि अक्सर देर से सोते हैं बुद्धिमान लोग और बोलते हैं अभद्र भाषा

6 अक्टूबर 2018

इंटनेट पर बच्चों के साथ हिंसा
World

दुनिया में हर तीन में से एक बच्चा होता है इंटरनेट पर बदसलूकी का शिकार : यूएन की रिपोर्ट 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

शहर की इमारतों के बीच से निकला हवाई जहाज, थम गई लोगों की सांसें

पिछले कुछ दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर 9/11 का आतंकी हमला याद आ जाए।

12 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:26

130 फुट पर यह शख्स अकेला रहता है और खुश भी है

7 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:30

91 साल के बुजुर्ग दंपती ने चलाई 1600 किमी साइकिल

6 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:45

खुले आसमान तले सोने के लिए चुकाने होंगे 14000 रुपये

5 अक्टूबर 2018

बुर्ज खलीफा 0:46

बुर्ज खलीफा पर तिरंगे के साथ दिखे बापू

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

Strong earthquakes struck papua new guinea and bali, now tsunami threat
World

पापुआ न्यू गिनी और बाली में भूकंप के झटके, सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

फ्लोरिडा पहुंचा माइकल-4 तूफान
World

माइकल तूफान की कैटेगरी-4 हुई, अमेरिका में 167 साल बाद सबसे भीषण तूफान

11 अक्टूबर 2018

इंस्टाग्राम
World

इंस्टाग्राम पर धमकी देने वालों की होगी धर-पकड़, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की ली जायेगी मदद 

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कनाडा की नागरिकता मिली ऊंचाई पर
World

कनाडा की नागरिकता मिली गगनचुंबी इमारत पर, 6 लोगों ने दिया शिखर पर पोज

11 अक्टूबर 2018

अदेल अब्दुल महदी
World

इराक में प्रधानमंत्री महदी ने कैबिनेट मंत्री के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, देशभर से मांगे आवेदन 

11 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

दुनिया में इस मामले में पिछड़ा भारत, 157 देशों की सूची में पहुंचा 147वें स्थान पर

9 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.