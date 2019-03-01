TOLOnews: Three suicide bombers and six attackers were killed after they attacked a military base in Helmand early Friday morning, the provincial governor’s media office said in a statement, adding that the clearance operation is ongoing by the Afghan Special Forces. #Afghanistan— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले और भारतीय सैन्य अड्डे को निशाना बनाए जाने के बाद भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच तनाव जारी है।
1 मार्च 2019