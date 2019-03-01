शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   3 suicide bombers and six attackers were killed after they attacked a military base in Afghanistan

अफगानिस्तान: सैन्य अड्डे पर हमला करने वाले तीन आत्मघाती और छह हमलावर मारे गए

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 11:07 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान के हेमलेंड प्रांत में सैन्य अड्डे पर शुक्रवार सुबह आतंकी हमला हुआ है। इस हमले को अंजाम देने वाले तीन आत्मघाती और छह हमलावरों को मार गिराया गया है। इस बात की जानकारी प्रांतीय गवर्नर के मीडिया कार्यालय ने दी है। उनका कहना है कि अफगान विशेष फोर्स का सफाई ऑपरेशन अभी जारी है।
suicide bombers attackers afghanistan attacked military base अफगानिस्तान सैन्य अड्डा आत्मघाती हमलावर हमलावर
