Download App
आपका शहर Close

30 सेकेंड में मोबाइल नंबर को आधार से लिंक करने का तरीका

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 10:43 PM IST

हर कोई परेशान है कि अपने मोबाइल नंबर को आधार कार्ड से कैसे लिंक करें। कई लोगों ने तो इसे लिंक कर लिया है लेकिन अगर आपने अभी तक ऐसा नहीं किया है तो घबराने की कोई बात नहीं है। देखिए, महज 30 सेकेंड में मोबाइल नंबर को आधार कार्ड से लिंक करने का तरीका।

LiveConversation

Also View

इस मॉडल ने हनीमून ट्रिप के दौरान शेयर किया बाथरूम वीडियो

इस मॉडल ने हनीमून ट्रिप के दौरान शेयर किया बाथरूम वीडियो
हनीमून पर गई मॉडल सोफिया हयात इन दिनों इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी ट्रोल की जा रही है। सोफिया कभी बेडरूम की प्राइवेट फोटो शेयर करती हैं तो कभी उन फोटो पर सफाई देते हुए वीडियो शेयर करती हैं।
Related Videos
सलमान की इस हिराइन का 'बाथरूम' VIDEO LEAK!

सलमान की इस हिराइन का 'बाथरूम' VIDEO LEAK!
नेशनल
VIDEO: बिहार के मंत्री के साथ पश्चिम बंगाल में मारपीट

VIDEO: बिहार के मंत्री के साथ पश्चिम बंगाल में मारपीट
पलवल
VIDEO: रास्ते में जो मिला उसे ही उतार दिया मौत के घाट, दो घंटों में किए छह कत्ल

VIDEO: रास्ते में जो मिला उसे ही उतार दिया मौत के घाट, दो घंटों में किए छह कत्ल
नेशनल
बीच सड़क विराट और शिखर का ‘डिंग-डांग’ डांस

बीच सड़क विराट और शिखर का ‘डिंग-डांग’ डांस
Most Viewed

शर्मनाक: पति ने किया पत्नी के प्राइवेट पार्ट पर हमला, क्योंकि...
Trending

इस मॉडल ने हनीमून ट्रिप के दौरान शेयर किया बाथरूम वीडियो
Featured

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस अंदाज में दुष्यंत कुमार को किया याद
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!