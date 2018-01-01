Download App
2018 के लिए बाबा वेंगा की भविष्वाणी, भारत के लिए हो सकती है बुरी

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 07:52 AM IST

नया साल आ गया। हर कोई नए साल के लिए प्लानिंग कर रहा है। कई लोग अपने नए साल के रेजोल्यूशन को पूरा करने में भी लगे होंगे। पार्टी भी जारी होगी। लेकिन इस साल के लिए मशहूर भविश्यवक्ता बाबा वेंगा ने भी कुछ भविष्यवाणियां की होंगी। बाबा वेंगा की भविष्यवाणियों में से एक भारत के लिए बुरी खबर हो सकती है। देखिए क्या है साल 2018 के लिए बाबा वेंगा की भविष्यवाणियां।

दुनिया के कई देशों में ऐसे मनाया गया ‘न्यू ईयर 2018’

दुनिया के कई देशों में ऐसे मनाया गया ‘न्यू ईयर 2018’
नए साल शुरू होते लोग जश्न में डूब गए। दुनिया भर में नई उम्मीदों से लबरेज लोगों ने मौज- मस्ती और डांस कर नए साल का स्वागत किया। नए साल के स्वागत की तस्वीरें दुनिया के कई हिस्सों से आई हैं। देखिए, किस तरह पूरी दुनिया नए साल के जश्न में डूबा रहा।
नेशनल
देखिए कैसे मना अलग-अलग शहरों मे नए साल का जश्न

देखिए कैसे मना अलग-अलग शहरों मे नए साल का जश्न
लखनऊ
लखनऊ के लोगों ने कहा, “अभी तो पार्टी शुरू हुई है”

लखनऊ के लोगों ने कहा, “अभी तो पार्टी शुरू हुई है”
नेशनल
सीआरपीएम कैंप पर फिदायीन हमला समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

सीआरपीएम कैंप पर फिदायीन हमला समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें
नेशनल
बॉलीवुड के ये स्टार्स हैं जनता के प्यारे पर राजनीति में गए मारे

बॉलीवुड के ये स्टार्स हैं जनता के प्यारे पर राजनीति में गए मारे
कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी
2018 के लिए बाबा वेंगा की भविष्वाणी, भारत के लिए हो सकती है बुरी
कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस अंदाज में दुष्यंत कुमार को किया याद
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
