यहां आकर एक हो जाते हैं भारत औऱ पाकिस्तान

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 04:02 AM IST

आज तक आपने भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच नफरत की कहानियां सुनी होगी। पाक सैनिकों द्वारा सीजफायर उल्लंघन की खबरें पढ़ी और देखी होगी, लेकिन आज हम आपको दिखाने जा रहे है एक ऐसी जगह की कहानी जहां पाक और भारतीय सैनिक हर रोज मिलते है। लेकिन एक दूसरे पर गोली नहीं चलाते है। जहां भारत और पाक का झंडा एक ही धुन पर उतरता है।

