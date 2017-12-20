Download App
आपका शहर Close

2018 के पहले महासंग्राम को सजने लगीं राहुल और मोदी की सेनाएं

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:23 PM IST

गुजरात चुनाव में भले ही बीजेपी को बहुमत हासिल हुआ और कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने नए अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की लीडरशिप में पहली बार चुनाव हारी। लेकिन ये भी बात सौ आने सच है कि इन चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी को जोरदार टक्कर दी। अब अगले साल यानी 2018 में एक बार फिर राहुल गांधी औऱ पीएम मोदी आमने-सामने होंगे। अगले साल 8 राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में सबसे अहम कर्नाटक की लड़ाई है।

LiveConversation

Also View

बीजेपी चुनाव जीतकर भी नहीं तोड़ पाई कांग्रेस के ये रिकॉर्ड

बीजेपी चुनाव जीतकर भी नहीं तोड़ पाई कांग्रेस के ये रिकॉर्ड
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत हासिल कर भारतीय जनता पार्टी भले ही एक बार फिर सत्ता की कुर्सी पर काबिज हो गई हो,लेकिन दो रिकॉर्ड ऐसे हैं जो कांग्रेस के नाम पर ही दर्ज हैं।
Related Videos
गुजरात
गुजरात चुनाव: कांग्रेस की स्क्रिप्ट तो अच्छी थी लेकिन टाइमिंग गलत

गुजरात चुनाव: कांग्रेस की स्क्रिप्ट तो अच्छी थी लेकिन टाइमिंग गलत
गुजरात
गुजरात इलेक्शन में इन मुद्दों पर हुए बड़े बवाल

गुजरात इलेक्शन में इन मुद्दों पर हुए बड़े बवाल
नेशनल
6 दिसंबर को वाजपेयी भी जाना चाहते थे अयोध्या, लेकिन मिला ये आदेश

6 दिसंबर को वाजपेयी भी जाना चाहते थे अयोध्या, लेकिन मिला ये आदेश
नेशनल
गुजरात के चुनावों में दलित राजनीति की ये है असली कहानी

गुजरात के चुनावों में दलित राजनीति की ये है असली कहानी
Most Viewed

सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसी एक्ट्रेस ने खोला सच, दलाल ऐसे करता था डील
Trending

राधे मां से ये है सपना चौधरी का कनेक्शन, देखिए तस्वीरें
Featured

देवकीनंदन खत्री के उपन्यास चंद्रकांता का क्या है नीरज पांडे की फिल्म से कनेक्शन, देखिए यहां!
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.

Live Score:

SRL11/0

SRL v IND

Full Card

Your Story has been saved!