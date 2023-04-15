मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Asad Ahmed Encounter: Will Shaista Parveen do the last darshan of her son in film style? UP News.

Asad Ahmed Encounter: फिल्मी स्टाइल में बेटे के अंतिम दर्शन करेगी Shaista Parveen ? UP News.

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Sat, 15 Apr 2023 08:54 AM IST
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Will Shaista Parveen do the last darshan of her son in film style? UP News.
Follow Us Follow on Google News

राजू पाल हत्याकांड के गवाह उमेश पाल को सरेआम गोलियों से भूनने वाले अतीक के शूटर बेटे असद का शव आज प्रयागराज के कसारी-मसारी कब्रिस्तान दफन किया जाएगा।
 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एनसीपी उतरेगी कर्नाटक चुनाव में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारों से लेगी टक्कर

शरद पवार
India News
14 Apr 2023
1

कर्नाटक में 4 फीसदी मुस्लिम आरक्षण खत्म किए जाने पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की सख्त टिप्पणी

कर्नाटक
India News
14 Apr 2023

दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला नहीं मिलेगी बिजली पर दी जाने वाली सब्सिडी

बिजली सब्सिडी
India News
14 Apr 2023
2
10

Karnataka Election 2023: कर्नाटक में बीजेपी के 50-70 सीटों पर सिमटने का चौंकाने वाला दावा

कर्नाटक
India News
14 Apr 2023

कितने पढ़े-लिखे हैं आपके मुख्यमंत्री? जानिए, देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों की शिक्षा के बारे में

मुख्यमंत्री
India News
14 Apr 2023

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के शूर्पणखा वाले बयान पर महुआ मोइत्रा ने किया पलटवार

महुआ मोइत्रा
India News
14 Apr 2023

शराब घोटाला मामले में मनीष सिसोदिया के बाद अब संजय सिंह का आया नाम

संजय सिंह
India News
14 Apr 2023

नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव से मुलाकात के बाद शरद पवार से मिले राहुल गांधी और मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राहुल गांधी
India News
14 Apr 2023

CM Kejriwal: केजरीवाल की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें गोवा पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया। AAP। Goa Police.

सीएम केजरीवाल
India News
14 Apr 2023

Asad Ahmed Encounter: असद के एनकाउंटर पर Mayawati ने की ये बड़ी मांग । UP News.

मायावती
India News
14 Apr 2023

Asad Ahmed Encounter: अतीक के बेटे के एनकाउंटर पर भड़के अखिलेश यादव, बताया झूठा एनकाउंटर। UP News.

अखिलेश यादव
India News
14 Apr 2023

Today Top 10 News: KC Venugopal और कमलनाथ से मिले सचिन पायलट समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें। Sachin pilot । Amit Shah

दस बड़ी खबरें
India News
14 Apr 2023

Asad Ahmed Encounter: रातभर सदमे में रहा अतीक अहमद बेटे के जनाजे कौन होगा शामिल? UP News.

अतीक अहमद
India News
14 Apr 2023
7
13

Sachin Pilot vs Gehlot: गहलोत - पायलट विवाद में अब कमलनाथ की हुई एंट्री। Congress। Bjp

कमलनाथ
India News
14 Apr 2023

Weather Forecast 14 April 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 14 April 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
14 Apr 2023

Atiq Ahmed Son Encounter: असद की मां शाइस्ता कर सकती है सरेंडर असद के अंतिम संस्कार में होगी शामिल

Atiq Ahmed Son Encounter: असद की मां शाइस्ता कर सकती है सरेंडर असद के अंतिम संस्कार में होगी शामिल
India News
14 Apr 2023

अतीक के बेटे असद अहमद के एनकाउंटर पर सियासत शुरू

असद अहमद एनकाउंटर
India News
13 Apr 2023

अतीक ने कम उम्र में अपराध की काली दुनिया में जगह बनाई

असद अहमद एनकाउंटर
India News
13 Apr 2023

कर्नाटक में दूध-मिर्ची कैसे बनी बीजेपी के लिए मुसीबत? कांग्रेस को मिलेगा फायदा!

कर्नाटक
India News
13 Apr 2023

Sunil Kanugolu: जो बना मोदी-योगी की ताकत वो अब कर्नाटक-एमपी में कांग्रेस के साथ!

सुनील कनुगोलू
India News
13 Apr 2023

Today Top 10 Viral News: नीतीश ने राहुल की दाढ़ी पर पूछा सवाल, शरमा गए कांग्रेस नेता! Congress। JDU

दस बड़ी खबरें
India News
13 Apr 2023

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot : पायलट कोSonia Gandhi इस वजह से नहीं बना रहे CM। Mallikarjun Kharge.

सचिन पायलट बनाम अशोक गहलोत
India News
13 Apr 2023

Rahul Gandhi Modi Surname: राहुल गांधी को कोर्ट का आदेश हों हाजिर, नहीं तो बढ़ेगी मुसीबत।

राहुल गांधी
India News
13 Apr 2023

Excise policy Scam Manish Sisodia : आप नेता संजय सिंह का दावा 'मारकर कान के पर्दे फार दिया' । AAP । ED

संजय सिंह
India News
13 Apr 2023

Today Top 10 News: Umesh Pal murder case में आरोपी अतीक की पेशी आज समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें।

दस बड़ी खबरें
India News
13 Apr 2023

Mission 2024: विपक्षी एकता में लगेगा झटका? पवार और ममता होंगे अहम। Nitish Kumar । kharge

मिशन 2024
India News
13 Apr 2023

Coronavirus disease Update: देश में लगातार फैल रहे कोरोना वायरस के बीच आई खुशखबरी ।

कोरोनावायरस रोग
India News
13 Apr 2023

Rahul Gandhi Remarks: अब वीर सावरकर के वंशज ने राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ किया मानहानि का केस

Rahul Gandhi Remarks: अब वीर सावरकर के वंशज ने राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ किया मानहानि का केस
India News
13 Apr 2023

Weather Forecast 13 April 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 13 April 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
13 Apr 2023

सावरकर पर तनाव के बीच शरद पवार की MVA को नसीहत

शरद पवार
India News
12 Apr 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed