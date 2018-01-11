Download App
‘रॉकेट मैन’ के सिवान बने नए इसरो अध्यक्ष

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 08:25 PM IST

केन्द्र सरकार ने मशहूर वैज्ञानिक के सिवान को भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानि इसरो का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया। उन्होंने ए एस किरण कुमार की जगह ली है। 104 सैटेलाइट को एक साथ अंतरिक्ष में भेजने में इसरो की मदद करने वाले डॉ सिवान के बारे में चलिए जानते हैं कुछ खास बातें।

