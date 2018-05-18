शहर चुनें

78 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 07:43 AM IST

सियासी तूफान अभी बाकी है...और बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव में तृणमूल कांग्रेस का क्लीन स्वीप समेत देश और दुनिया की तमाम खबरें देखिए।

congress 10:36

Super 30: विधायकों को खरीद फरोख्त से बचाने के लिए कांग्रेस ने चला ये दाव

622 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 03:13 AM IST

अमर उजाला टीवी आपके लिए लेकर आया है सुपर 30 बुलेटिन। इसमें आपको दिखाएंगे 10 मिनट में 30 खबरें।

यूपी न्यूज 30:16

कर्नाटक चुनाव: मायावती के बाद अब बीजेपी पर अखिलेश भी हमलावर

1.1K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 09:33 PM IST

यूपी उत्तराखंड में तूफान का हाईअलर्ट, कर्नाटक चुनाव पर मायावती और अखिलेश ने क्या बोला समेत यूपी उत्तराखंड की सभी बड़ी खबरें

यूपी न्यूज 31:49

येदियुरप्पा को लेकर मायावती ने बीजेपी पर किया प्रहार सहित यूपी और उत्तराखंड की सारी खबरें

626 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 03:48 PM IST

येदियुरप्पा को लेकर मायावती ने बीजेपी पर किया प्रहार सहित यूपी और उत्तराखंड की सारी खबरें सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर LIVE

इंडिया न्यूज 30:15

बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने ली मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ सहित देश विदेश की सारी खबरें

278 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 01:58 PM IST

बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने ली मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ सहित देश विदेश की सारी खबरें सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर दोपहर 1 बजे LIVE

यूपी न्यूज 28:02

लखीमपुर में मंत्री गुलाब देवी ने मंडी का किया औचक निरीक्षण सहित यूपी, उत्तराखंड की खबरें

438 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 09:56 AM IST

लखीमपुर में मंत्री गुलाब देवी ने मंडी का किया औचक निरीक्षण सहित यूपी, उत्तराखंड की खबरें सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर सुबह 9 बजे LIVE

यूपी न्यूज 24:29

वाराणसी हादसे के बाद हो रहा शवों का सौदा सहित यूपी, उत्तराखंड की सारी खबरें

1.6K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 07:56 AM IST

वाराणसी हादसे के बाद हो रहा शवों का सौदा सहित यूपी, उत्तराखंड की सारी खबरें देखिए सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर दोपहर 3 बजे LIVE

Karnataka Election Result 2018 10:32

Super 30: 10 मिनट में देखिए कर्नाटक चुनाव की हर अपडेट, रात हुआ है खूब सियासी ड्रामा

598 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 07:42 AM IST

अमर उजाला टीवी आपके लिए लेकर आया है सुपर 30 बुलेटिन। इसमें आपको दिखाएंगे 10 मिनट में 30 खबरें।

7AM NEWS 28:40

येदियुरप्पा होंगे कर्नाटक के नए मुख्यमंत्री समेत देश की तमाम बड़ी खबरें

1.4K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 07:39 AM IST

देश, विदेश, खेल, मनोरंजन और आपके काम की बातों का बुलेटिन। देखिए अमर उजाला टीवी पर हर सुबह सात बजे, 'न्यूज आवर'।

यूपी न्यूज 29:38

वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर मामले में हर जरूरी अपडेट

548 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 09:51 PM IST


वाराणसी हादसे के जिम्मेदार अफसरों पर मुकदमा, नोएडा में शिक्षिका के साथ दुष्कर्म और तूफान का तांडव बाकी है समेत यूपी-उत्तराखंड की सभी बड़ी खबरें
 

5 बजे शाम न्यूज आवर 28:48

देश-विदेश-मनोरंजन और आपके काम की खबरों का राउंड-अप 'न्यूज आवर'

341 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 05:47 PM IST

देश, विदेश, खेल, मनोरंजन और आपके काम की बातों का बुलेटिन। शाम पांच बजे तक की खबरों का राउंड-अप, देखिए अमर उजाला टीवी पर हर शाम पांच बजे, 'न्यूज आवर'।

इंडिया न्यूज 29:37

नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषण का पुराना वीडियो वायरल सहित देश विदेश की सारी खबरें

326 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 02:14 PM IST

नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषण का पुराना वीडियो वायरल सहित देश विदेश की सारी खबरें देखिए दोपहर 1 बजे अमर उजाला टीवी पर LIVE

varanasi 10:32

Super 30: फटाफट अदांज में देखिए देश-दुनिया,मनोरंजन,खेल से जुड़ी खबरें

3.9K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 10:47 AM IST

अमर उजाला टीवी आपके लिए लेकर आया है सुपर 30 बुलेटिन। इसमें आपको दिखाएंगे 10 मिनट में 30 खबरें।

यूपी न्यूज 29:42

वाराणसी हादसे के बाद सीएम योगी ने किया घटनास्थल का दौरा सहित यूपी, उत्तराखंड की खबरें

828 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 09:56 AM IST

वाराणसी हादसे के बाद सीएम योगी ने किया घटनास्थल का दौरा सहित यूपी, उत्तराखंड की खबरें देखिए सुबह 9 बजे LIVE

7AM NEWS 29:31

वाराणसी हादसे में चार अधिकारी सस्पेंड समेत सभी खबरें

849 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 08:01 AM IST

वाराणसी हादसे में चार अधिकारी सस्पेंड, मृतकों के परिवार को पांच-पांच लाख की सहायता और कर्नाटक में सरकार बनाने के लिए बीजेपी ने मांगा वक्त समेत सभी खबरें देखिए।

कर्नाटक चुनाव 30:03

कर्नाटक का किंग कौन, देखिए चुनाव की हर बारीक खबर

1.4K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 08:12 PM IST

कर्नाटक में चुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद स्थिति दिलचस्प हो गई है। कल तक जो किंगमेकर था वो किंग बनने की राह पर है और जिस पार्टी के पास सबसे ज्यादा वोट है वो अभी भी बहुमत बनाने से दूर दिख रही है। देखिए ऐसे में क्या बन रहे हैं समिकरण

5 बजे शाम न्यूज आवर 30:36

शाम पांच बजे तक की देश-दुनिया की खबरों का राउंड-अप 'न्यूज आवर'

708 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 06:15 PM IST

देश-दुनिया, राजनीति, खेल और मनोरंजन जगत की खबरों का राउंड-अप हर रोज शाम पांच बजे सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी के 'न्यूज आवर' में।

यूपी न्यूज 26:13

मेरठ में मना बीजेपी की जीत का जश्न

744 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 04:35 PM IST

यूपी की सारी छोटी बड़ी खबरें देखिए दोपहर 3 बजे live

इंडिया न्यूज 32:00

कर्नाटक में बीजेपी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी सहित देश विदेश की सारी खबरें

710 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 04:24 PM IST

कर्नाटक में बीजेपी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी सहित देश विदेश की सारी खबरें देखिए सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर दोपहर 1 बजे live

यूपी न्यूज 28:23

फूड प्वाइजनिंग से छात्राओं की हालत बिगड़ी समेत यूपी की सभी खबरें

763 Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 10:02 AM IST

फूड प्वाइजनिंग से छात्राओं की हालत बिगड़ी और मैनपुरी में दिखा खाकी का खौफ समेत यूपी की तमाम खबरें।

7AM NEWS 29:11

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे...समेत सभी खबरें

5.6K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 08:07 AM IST

पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव हिंसा में 12 की मौत और यूपी का दबंग सिपाही समेत देश और दुनिया की तमाम खबरें। 

