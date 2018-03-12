शहर चुनें

क्या आपको पता है मरने से पहले क्या सोचता है इंसान ?

हाल ही में कुछ वैज्ञानिकों ने एक ऐसा अध्ययन किया है जिससे मौत के तंत्रिका-विज्ञान के बारे में दिलचस्प जानकारियां मिली हैं। वैज्ञानिकों ने भीषण हादसों में घायल हुए लोगों का अध्ययन किया।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:23

इंसान ही नहीं, जानवर भी होते हैं नशे के आदी

वैसे तो इंसानों को ही नशा करने के लिए जाना जाता है, लेकिन क्या आपको मालूम है कि जानवर भी नशे के आदी होते हैं। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं...

dog hotel in gurugram 1:12

भारत में खुला है कुत्तों के लिए लग्जरी होटल

अगर आप कहीं बाहर घूमने जा रहे हैं और यह चिंता आपको सता रही है कि आपका पालतू कुत्ता कहां रहेगा तो आपकी चिंता का निदान करेगा ये होटल। जो खास पालतू कुत्तों के लिए खोला गया है। 

places where indians are banned 1:09

भारत की इन जगहों पर भारतीयों की एंट्री है बैन

भारत में कानून सबके लिए है। मंदिर सबके लिए है। मस्जिद सबके लिए है। गुरुद्वारे सबके लिए है। रेस्टोरेंट सबके लिए है। होटल सबके लिए है। पर अमिताभ बच्चन अभिनीत कुली फिल्म की तर्ज पर कई जगहों पर हिंदुस्तान में ही हिंदुस्तानियों का घुसना मना है। 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:17

दुनिया के सबसे गंदे और बदबूदार भोजन, फिर भी चाव से खाते हैं लोग

खाना अगर खुशबूदार हो तो उसका जायका दोगुना हो जाता है, लेकिन दुनिया में कुछ भोजन ऐसे भी हैं जो बेहद बदबूदार होने के बावजूद काफी पसंद किए जाते हैं...आप भी देखिए...

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:06

जब कैमरे में कैद हो गए कयामत के मंजर

कहते हैं कि इंसान ने दुनिया की लगभग हर चीज पर काबू पा लिया है। हर असंभव कार्य को भी कर डाला, लेकिन प्रकृति के गुस्से पर कभी नहीं काबू कर पाया। कुछ ऐसी ही घटनाएं जो कैमरे में कैद हो गईं...

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:46

क्या होता है जब अनियंत्रित हो जाते हैं पानी के जहाज

आपने सड़क दुर्घटनाएं तो बहुत देखी होंगीं पर क्या पानी वाले जहाज को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते देखा है। आइए आपको उन हादसों को दिखाते हैं जो समंदर में हुए...

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:40

देखें, दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक हैरान करने वाले बाइक स्टंट

वैसे तो आपने बाइक स्टंट्स बहुत देखे होंगे पर हम आपको ऐसा वीडियो दिखाते है जो दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक स्टंट्स में एक हैं...आप भी देखिए...

man puts weapons under pants viral video 0:46

कैसे पैंट के अंदर कई हथियार रखता है ये शख्स, आप भी देखें...

आपने बंदूक रखने के पाउच और कवर तो बहुत देखे होंगे, लेकिन आपको हम ऐसा कवर दिखाते हैं जिसमें बड़ी से लेकर छोटी बंदूक को आसानी से कैरी किया जा सकता है...

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:19

देखें, कैसे आसमान से गिर जाते हैं हैलिकॉप्टर, घटनाएं हुईं कैमरे में कैद

आपने दुर्घटनाएं तो कई देखी होंगीं, लेकिन हैलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते कभी नहीं देखा होगा। आइए आपको ऐसे ही हादसे दिखाते हैं, जो कैमरे में कैद हो गए... 

world cheapest hotel 1:16

ये है दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता होटल, जिसका किराया है मात्र 26 रुपए

क्या आप दुनिया के सबसे सस्ते होटल के बारे में जानते हैं? बांग्लादेश की राजधानी ढाका में बहने वाली नदी बुरीगंगा में तैरता हुआ एक होटल है जिसका एक रात का किराया मात्र 26 रुपये हैं।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:08

घोड़ों की तरह कंचों की भी होती है रेस, लगाए जाते हैं दांव

आपने घोड़ों, कार, साइकिल, मोटरसाइकिल रेस के बारे में तो सुना होगा, लेकिन क्या आपने  कंचों की रेस के बारे में सुना है? जी हां, कंचों की भी रेस होती है और इसमें सट्टा भी लगाया जाता है... 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 0:59

चिकन की तरह सड़क पर बिकता है यहां सांप के मांस से बना खाना

आपने सड़क किनारे चिकन को बिकते जरूर देखा होगा। क्या आपने सांप के मांस से बने भोजन को सड़क किनारे बिकते देखा है, अगर नहीं तो आइए आपको दिखाते हैं...

