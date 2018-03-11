शहर चुनें

भारत में खुला है कुत्तों के लिए लग्जरी होटल

73 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 01:40 PM IST

अगर आप कहीं बाहर घूमने जा रहे हैं और यह चिंता आपको सता रही है कि आपका पालतू कुत्ता कहां रहेगा तो आपकी चिंता का निदान करेगा ये होटल। जो खास पालतू कुत्तों के लिए खोला गया है। 

places where indians are banned 1:09

भारत की इन जगहों पर भारतीयों की एंट्री है बैन

858 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 04:13 PM IST

भारत में कानून सबके लिए है। मंदिर सबके लिए है। मस्जिद सबके लिए है। गुरुद्वारे सबके लिए है। रेस्टोरेंट सबके लिए है। होटल सबके लिए है। पर अमिताभ बच्चन अभिनीत कुली फिल्म की तर्ज पर कई जगहों पर हिंदुस्तान में ही हिंदुस्तानियों का घुसना मना है। 

Top 5 Stinkiest Foods of the world special story 1:17

दुनिया के सबसे गंदे और बदबूदार भोजन, फिर भी चाव से खाते हैं लोग

1.8K Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 05:17 PM IST

खाना अगर खुशबूदार हो तो उसका जायका दोगुना हो जाता है, लेकिन दुनिया में कुछ भोजन ऐसे भी हैं जो बेहद बदबूदार होने के बावजूद काफी पसंद किए जाते हैं...आप भी देखिए...

Unbelievable Natural Disasters Caught on CAMERA SPECIAL STORY 2:06

जब कैमरे में कैद हो गए कयामत के मंजर

688 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 11:42 AM IST

कहते हैं कि इंसान ने दुनिया की लगभग हर चीज पर काबू पा लिया है। हर असंभव कार्य को भी कर डाला, लेकिन प्रकृति के गुस्से पर कभी नहीं काबू कर पाया। कुछ ऐसी ही घटनाएं जो कैमरे में कैद हो गईं...

SHIP AND CRUISES ACCIDENT CRASH COMPILATION SPECIL STORY 1:46

क्या होता है जब अनियंत्रित हो जाते हैं पानी के जहाज

389 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 07:00 PM IST

आपने सड़क दुर्घटनाएं तो बहुत देखी होंगीं पर क्या पानी वाले जहाज को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते देखा है। आइए आपको उन हादसों को दिखाते हैं जो समंदर में हुए...

DANGEROUS BIKE LONG JUMP SPECIAL STORY 1:40

देखें, दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक हैरान करने वाले बाइक स्टंट

460 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:52 PM IST

वैसे तो आपने बाइक स्टंट्स बहुत देखे होंगे पर हम आपको ऐसा वीडियो दिखाते है जो दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक स्टंट्स में एक हैं...आप भी देखिए...

man puts weapons under pants viral video 0:46

कैसे पैंट के अंदर कई हथियार रखता है ये शख्स, आप भी देखें...

385 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 03:55 PM IST

आपने बंदूक रखने के पाउच और कवर तो बहुत देखे होंगे, लेकिन आपको हम ऐसा कवर दिखाते हैं जिसमें बड़ी से लेकर छोटी बंदूक को आसानी से कैरी किया जा सकता है...

helicopter crashes caught on camera special story 2:19

देखें, कैसे आसमान से गिर जाते हैं हैलिकॉप्टर, घटनाएं हुईं कैमरे में कैद

359 Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:35 PM IST

आपने दुर्घटनाएं तो कई देखी होंगीं, लेकिन हैलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते कभी नहीं देखा होगा। आइए आपको ऐसे ही हादसे दिखाते हैं, जो कैमरे में कैद हो गए... 

world cheapest hotel 1:16

ये है दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता होटल, जिसका किराया है मात्र 26 रुपए

1.5K Views
कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 06:13 PM IST

क्या आप दुनिया के सबसे सस्ते होटल के बारे में जानते हैं? बांग्लादेश की राजधानी ढाका में बहने वाली नदी बुरीगंगा में तैरता हुआ एक होटल है जिसका एक रात का किराया मात्र 26 रुपये हैं।

everything to know about marbles race special story 2:08

घोड़ों की तरह कंचों की भी होती है रेस, लगाए जाते हैं दांव

287 Views
Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:42 PM IST

आपने घोड़ों, कार, साइकिल, मोटरसाइकिल रेस के बारे में तो सुना होगा, लेकिन क्या आपने  कंचों की रेस के बारे में सुना है? जी हां, कंचों की भी रेस होती है और इसमें सट्टा भी लगाया जाता है... 

Everything You Need To Know About Snake food in china special story 0:59

चिकन की तरह सड़क पर बिकता है यहां सांप के मांस से बना खाना

1.5K Views
Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 03:02 PM IST

आपने सड़क किनारे चिकन को बिकते जरूर देखा होगा। क्या आपने सांप के मांस से बने भोजन को सड़क किनारे बिकते देखा है, अगर नहीं तो आइए आपको दिखाते हैं...

