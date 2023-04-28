Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat attack on Cricketers Amid Protest, says dont support us when we win medals

Wrestlers Protest: 'दिल तो उनके पास है ही नहीं', प्रदर्शन में क्रिकेटर्स का साथ न मिलने पर बोलीं विनेश फोगाट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 28 Apr 2023 05:12 PM IST
सार

विनेश ने क्रिकेटर्स समेत कई स्टार एथलीट्स की चुप्पी पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। निराश विनेश ने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने इस मामले पर एक शब्द भी नहीं कहा, उनके पास दिल नहीं है।

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat attack on Cricketers Amid Protest, says dont support us when we win medals
विनेश फोगाट ने क्रिकेटरों पर बयान दिया है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

भारत के दिग्गज रेसलर  विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पूनिया और साक्षी मलिक भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) और उसके अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। पहलवानों ने बृजभूषण पर पर यौन शोषण समेत कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। पहलवान पिछले छह दिन से प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं और रोड पर ही सो रहे हैं। पहलवानों ने साथ ही बृजभूषण के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करने की भी मांग की है।


इस मामले पर भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ की अध्यक्ष पीटी उषा, भारत को पहला ओलंपिक गोल्ड दिलाने वाले अभिनव बिंद्रा समेत कई एथलीट्स ने इस मामले पर बयान दिया। हालांकि, विनेश ने क्रिकेटर्स समेत कई स्टार एथलीट्स की चुप्पी पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। निराश विनेश ने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने इस मामले पर एक शब्द भी नहीं कहा, उनके पास दिल नहीं है।

विनेश ने क्रिकेटरों पर बोला हमला

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat attack on Cricketers Amid Protest, says dont support us when we win medals
बजरंग पूनिया, विनेश फोगाट और साक्षी मलिक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
एक मीडिया संस्थान से बात करते हुए विनेश ने देश के शीर्ष क्रिकेटरों पर तीखा हमला करते हुए पूछा कि जब वे अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर ओलंपिक या कॉमनवेल्थ जैसे खेलों में एथलीटों की उपलब्धियों पर टिप्पणी करते हैं तो वे इस मामले पर चुप क्यों हैं। उन्होंने कहा- पूरा देश क्रिकेट की पूजा करता है, लेकिन एक भी क्रिकेटर ने कुछ नहीं कहा। हम यह नहीं कह रहे हैं कि आप हमारे पक्ष में बोलें, लेकिन कम से कम एक तटस्थ संदेश दें और कहें कि किसी भी पार्टी के लिए न्याय होना चाहिए। मुझे यहीं पीड़ा होती है... चाहे वह क्रिकेटर्स हों, बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी हों, एथलेटिक्स के हों या बॉक्सिंग से हों।

विनेश ने कहा- ऐसा नहीं है कि हमारे देश में बड़े एथलीट नहीं हैं। क्रिकेटर्स हैं...अमेरिका में ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर आंदोलन के दौरान उन्होंने अपना समर्थन दिखाया। क्या हम इतने भी लायक नहीं हैं। विनेश ने हैरानी जताते हुए कहा कि क्या यह क्रिकेटरों और अन्य खिलाड़ियों के स्पॉन्सरशिप अग्रीमेंट हैं, जो उन्हें चुप रहने के लिए मजबूर कर रहे हैं या यह 'सिस्टम' है जिससे वे डरते हैं।

Wrestlers Protest: Top Wrestlers Break Down While Seeking Justice In Harassment Case: Don't Make Liars Out Of Us

विनेश ने क्रिकेटर्स पर साधा निशाना

विनेश ने कहा- हम नहीं जानते कि वे किससे डरते हैं। मैं समझती हूं कि वे इस बात से चिंतित हो सकते हैं कि बयान देने से उनके स्पॉन्सरशिप और ब्रांड एंडोर्समेंट अग्रीमेंट प्रभावित होंगे। शायद इसीलिए वे खुद को उन एथलीटों के साथ जोड़ने से डरते हैं जो विरोध कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इससे मुझे पीड़ा होती है। जब हम कुछ जीतते हैं तो आप हमें बधाई देने के लिए आगे आते हैं। यहां तक कि जब ऐसा होता है तो क्रिकेटर्स भी ट्वीट करते हैं। अब क्या हुआ? क्या आप सिस्टम से डरते हैं? या हो सकता है कि वहां भी कुछ गड़बड़ चल रहा हो। उनके दाल में भी काला है, ये मान के चलें हम?

विनेश ने कहा- लोग कहते हैं पहलवानों का दिमाग घुटनों में होता है, लेकिन मैं कहूंगी कि हमारा दिल, दिमाग... सब कुछ सही जगह पर है। अन्य एथलीटों को यह जांचने की जरूरत है कि उनका दिमाग कहां है। दिल तो उनके पास है ही नहीं। विनेश ने क्रिकेटरों और अन्य एथलीटों से यह भी कहा कि अगर वे इस समय उनका समर्थन नहीं कर सकते हैं तो देश के लिए पदक जीतने पर उनका समर्थन न करें।

'क्या क्रिकेटर्स डरते हैं?'

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat attack on Cricketers Amid Protest, says dont support us when we win medals
पीटी उषा और पहलवान आमने-सामने हैं - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विनेश ने कहा- आप तस्वीरें डालते हैं, आप ब्रांड कोलेबोरेशन करते हैं... क्या आप एक पोस्ट नहीं डाल सकते हैं कि हमारे लिए न्याय होना चाहिए। हम केवल यही अनुरोध करते हैं। अगर हम संघर्ष के इस समय में उनके समर्थन के लायक नहीं हैं, तो भगवान ने चाहा, अगर हम कल पदक जीतते हैं और हम इसके लिए बहुत मेहनत करेंगे, तब वह हमें बधाई देने न आएं। यह न कहें कि आपको हमारी क्षमताओं में विश्वास था, क्योंकि आपको विश्वास नहीं है। इसलिए अभी आप हम पर शक कर रहे हैं।

सहवाग और कपिल देव ने पहलवानों का समर्थन किया

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat attack on Cricketers Amid Protest, says dont support us when we win medals
वीरेन्द्र सहवाग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हालांकि, विनेश के इस बयान के बाद कपिल देव, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, हरभजन सिंह और इरफान पठान के बयान सामने आए हैं। भारत को 1983 वर्ल्ड कप जिताने वाले कप्तान कपिल देव ने कहा इंस्टाग्राम पर पहलवानों की तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा- क्या उन्हें कभी न्याय मिलेगा? वहीं, पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा- बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे चैंपियंस, जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी खुशियां दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है। बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा।

उन्होंने कहा- साक्षी, विनेश भारत की शान हैं। मैं एक खिलाड़ी के रूप में सड़कों पर विरोध करने के लिए अपने देश के गौरव को पाकर दुखी हूं। मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि उन्हें न्याय मिले। वहीं, इरफान पठान ने कहा- भारतीय एथलीट हमेशा हमारा गौरव होते हैं, न सिर्फ तब जब वे हमारे लिए पदक जीतते हैं।
Image
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed