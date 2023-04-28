Wrestlers Protest: 'दिल तो उनके पास है ही नहीं', प्रदर्शन में क्रिकेटर्स का साथ न मिलने पर बोलीं विनेश फोगाट

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023
Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023
बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023
बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4
