World University Games: Somalian athlete Nasra Abubakar Ali took 21 seconds for 100 m sprint, sports minister

University Games: सोमालियन एथलीट ने 100 मी. रेस में लगाया था 21 सेकंड का समय, वहां के खेल मंत्री ने लिया एक्शन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 04 Aug 2023 10:01 AM IST
सार

चीन में 28 अगस्त से आठ सितंबर तक चलने वाले वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में सोमालिया ने एक नौसिखिया 100 मीटर स्प्रिंटर नसरा अबुबकर अली को मैदान में उतार दिया था। इस नौसिखिये स्प्रिंटर ने स्प्रिंट जीतने वाली एथलीट से लगभग दोगुना समय लिया।

World University Games: Somalian athlete Nasra Abubakar Ali took 21 seconds for 100 m sprint, sports minister
सोमालियन एथलीट ने 21 सेकंड का समय लिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
चीन में वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इन गेम्स में सोमालिया को तब शर्मिंदगी का सामना करना पड़ा, जब वहां की एक महिला खिलाड़ी ने 100 मीटर स्प्रिंट में 21 सेकंड का समय ले लिया। दरअसल, 100 मीटर स्प्रिंट में कोई एथलीट ज्यादा से ज्यादा नौ, 10 या 11 सेकंड का समय निकालता है, लेकिन सोमालिया की एथलीट के नाम ऐसा रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हुआ कि देश को माफी तक मांगनी पड़ी है। इसके अलावा वहां के लोगों ने अधिकारियों को बर्खास्त करने की मांग की थी। इस पर सोमालिया के खेल मंत्री ने एक्शन लेते हुए देश के एथलेटिक्स महासंघ की अध्यक्ष को निलंबित कर दिया और कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू करने के लिए भी तैयार हैं।

दरअसल, चीन में 28 अगस्त से आठ सितंबर तक चलने वाले वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में सोमालिया ने एक नौसिखिया 100 मीटर स्प्रिंटर नसरा अबुबकर अली को मैदान में उतार दिया था। इस नौसिखिये स्प्रिंटर ने स्प्रिंट जीतने वाली एथलीट से लगभग दोगुना समय लिया। इसके बाद से ही सोमालिया में खेल अधिकारियों को बर्खास्त करने की मांग की जाने लगी। सोमालिया के खेल मंत्री मोहम्मद बर्रे मोहमूद ने नसरा को यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में 100 मीटर स्प्रिंट में देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए चुने जाने के लिए देश से माफी मांगी है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, नसरा को इन खेलों या किसी भी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने का अनुभव नहीं था।

सोमालिया के खेल मंत्री ने इसे शर्मनाक बताया
वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में नसरा के स्प्रिंट वाला वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दिखता है कि सोमालियन एथलीट नसरा इतनी धीरे दौड़ती हैं कि फ्रेम से बाहर हो जाती हैं। फिर वह हंसते-हंसते उस दौड़ को पूरा करती हैं। नसरा ने 100 मीटर दौड़ को 21.81 सेकेंड में पूरा किया, जो उस स्प्रिंट को जीतने वाली रेसर से 10 सेकेंड ज्यादा है। सोमालिया के खेल मंत्री ने इस घटना को शर्मनाक बताया है। उन्होंने कहा- जो चीन में हुआ, वह शर्मनाक था। हम इसके लिए सोमाली लोगों से माफी मांगते हैं। 

सोमालियन खेल मंत्री ने लिया एक्शन

सोमालिया के लोग यह आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि जब नसरा को प्रतियोगिता का कोई अनुभव नहीं था तो उन्हें कैसे और क्यों चुना गया? हालांकि, अब सोमालियन खेल मंत्रालय ने 'द सोमाली एथलीट फेडरेशन' की चेयरवुमन खादिज अदेन दाहिर को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। बयान में यह भी कहा गया है कि नसरा अबुबकर अली की पहचान न तो खिलाड़ी और न ही धावक के रूप में की गई है।

प्रेस रिलीज जारी करते हुए एसोसिएशन ऑफ सोमाली यूनिवर्सिटीज ने कहा है कि उसने वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स में देश की ओर से प्रतिस्पर्धा करने वाले किसी भी एथलीट को नहीं चुना है। वहीं, सोमाली एथेलिटिक्स महासंघ ने कहा है कि वह इसकी जांच करेगी कि नसरा का चयन कैसे और किस आधार पर किया गया। सोमालिया के खेल मंत्री ने कहा कि उनके देश की राष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति के साथ एक जांच की गई जिसमें पता चला कि नसरा न तो कोई एथलीट थीं और स्प्रिंट में तो उनका कोई अनुभव नहीं था।

इससे पहले भी विवादो में रहे हैं सोमालिया के एथलीट
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब किसी अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में किसी एथलीट को भेजने को लेकर सोमालिया में विवाद हुआ हो। इससे पहले भी वहां कई बार एथलीटों को चुने जाने को लेकर विवाद हुआ है। 2016 के रियो ओलंपिक में भी सोमालिया की ओर से भेजे गए एथलीट मरीन नुह म्यूज को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। म्यूज ने 400 मीटर की दौड़ को को पूरी करने के लिए एक मिनट 10 सेकंड से ज्यादा का समय लिया था, जबकि औसत समय 48 सेकंड है।

हालांकि, तब सोमालिया जैसे छोटे देश से ऐसी प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेने के लिए देश की तारीफ हुई थी। वहीं, 2012 लंदन ओलंपिक में भी सोमालिया की एथलीट मोहम्मद फराह ने 400 मीटर रेस के लिए एक मिनट 20 सेकंड से ज्यादा का समय लिया था। यह विजेता के समय से लगभग 30 सेकंड ज्यादा था। इसके बाद फराह को कुछ लोगों से जान से मारने की भी धमकी दी थी। धमकी देने वालों का कहना था कि महिलाओं को खेल में भाग नहीं लेना चाहिए।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com.

Followed