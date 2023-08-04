University Games: सोमालियन एथलीट ने 100 मी. रेस में लगाया था 21 सेकंड का समय, वहां के खेल मंत्री ने लिया एक्शन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#Somalia sorry for fielding record slow sprinter after Nasra Abubakar Ali took 22 seconds to complete the 100m sprint at the World University Games.— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) August 2, 2023
Sports Minister Barre Mohamud:“What happened was not representation of the Somali people, we apologise.”pic.twitter.com/tzqCfuta1p
Suspension of the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Ms. Khadijo Aden Dahir pic.twitter.com/UZsO0A4UiA— Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia (@MoysFGS) August 2, 2023
