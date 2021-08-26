बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel wins the second group match against Megan Shackleton by 3-1 

Tokyo Paralympics: टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी भविना पटेल का शानदार प्रदर्शन, ब्रिटेन की मेगन को 3-1 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Thu, 26 Aug 2021 10:33 AM IST
भविना पटेल
भविना पटेल - फोटो : [email protected]

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक की महिला सिंगल्स की टेबल टेनिस स्पर्धा में भारत की भविना पटेल ने ग्रुप स्टेज के दूसरे मुकाबले में शानदार जीत दर्ज की। महिला सिंगल्स क्लास-4 ग्रुप ए के मुकाबले में भविना ने ग्रेट ब्रिटेन की खिलाड़ी मेगन शैकलटन को 3-1 से हराया। भविना ने इस मैच में मेघन को 11-7, 9-11, 17-15 और 13-11 से शिकस्त दी।
sports other sports international tokyo paralympics bhavina patel भविना पटेल
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

