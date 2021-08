Tokyo Paralympics: भाविना ने सेमीफाइनल जीत रचा इतिहास, अब टेबल टेनिस के स्वर्ण पदक पर निगाहें

History created!!!@BhavinaPatel6 makes it to Class 4 #ParaTableTennis Final & becomes 1st Indian para paddler to do so. What a brilliant performance!



She defeats #CHN M. Zhang 3-2 in a thrilling match to achieve this feat & will now play for 🥇 next#Praise4Para#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/eG5JOhtZva