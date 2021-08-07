पदक से चूकीं, जीता दिल: अदिति ने ओलंपिक में हारकर भी रचा इतिहास, राष्ट्रपति ने कहा- ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन

Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021
You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills.
It was anybody's tournament. One stroke can make all difference. There was nothing lacking in Aditi's game. She didn't make any mistakes. She did well despite shaky start. I'm very happy: Tarun Sardesai, former coach of golfer Aditi Ashok, after she finished 4th in #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/qGxND20RPM— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021
India’s 🇮🇳 1st woman golfer— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021
to finish 4th at Olympics Games!
Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020.
You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf !
You created history, best wishes ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZirJgzcgFw
#aditiashok put up a wonderful performance today . Missed a medal by a whisker . She made people take notice of golf in our country over the past 4 days . Hope this inspires many children to take up golf . pic.twitter.com/to0H5Rj2ID— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2021
Wonderful effort Aditi, well done.👏🏻— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021
You missed a medal by a whisker but have managed to do something even bigger; make the nation pause & take note about golf ⛳🏌️♂️at the #Olympics!#Tokyo2020 #Golf pic.twitter.com/xWM0bpcbvk
This birdie showed us how @aditigolf - the world no. 200 went toe-to-toe with the champions till the last shot and finished fourth. 🙌🙌🙌#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/Ga9G6arg3E— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021
Perspective— Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 7, 2021
Gold - Nelly Korda - World No. 2
Silver -Inami Mone - World No. 28
Bronze - Lydia Ko - World No. 11
4th Place - #AditiAshok - World No. 200. Worth its weight in 'Gold' for #IND#Golf #Tokyo2020
Aditi Ashok has created history for first time by finishing 4th in competition. She has given big hopes to young players. This will provide a huge boost for Indian Golf. We are proud of you. Don't be disheartened. You'll get more chances: Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/cKZgQWx6sc— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021
