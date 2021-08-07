पदक से चूकीं, जीता दिल: अदिति ने ओलंपिक में हारकर भी रचा इतिहास, राष्ट्रपति ने कहा- ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन

Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark!



You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021