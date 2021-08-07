बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tokyo Olympics: Social media reaction after Indian golfer Aditi ashok finishes at 4th position in women individual golf

पदक से चूकीं, जीता दिल: अदिति ने ओलंपिक में हारकर भी रचा इतिहास, राष्ट्रपति ने कहा- ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 07 Aug 2021 01:24 PM IST

सार

भारत की स्टार और युवा गोल्फर अदिति अशोक अपने पहले ओलंपिक पदक से एक स्थान से चूक गईं। वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में 200वें नंबर की इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने दूसरे ही ओलंपिक में चौथा स्थान हासिल किया
विज्ञापन
अदिति अशोक
अदिति अशोक - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत की स्टार और युवा गोल्फर अदिति अशोक अपने पहले ओलंपिक पदक से एक स्थान से चूक गईं। वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में 200वें नंबर की इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने दूसरे ही ओलंपिक में चौथा स्थान हासिल किया। 23 वर्षीय अदिति ने चार दिन तक चले चार राउंड के खेल में दुनिया की नंबर एक खिलाड़ी नेली कोरडा को कड़ी टक्कर दी। तीन दिनों तक वह कई बार दूसरे और तीसरे स्थान पर भी रहीं। एक वक्त ऐसा लग रहा था कि अदिति भारत को गोल्फ में ओलंपिक इतिहास का पहला मेडल दिला देंगी लेकिन आज आखिरी दिन वह बहुत करीब से अपने प्रतिद्वंदी से पिछड़ गईं। 
विज्ञापन


अदिति का यह दूसरा ही ओलंपिक है और उन्होंने इस दौरान वह उपलब्धि हासिल कर ली, जो आज से पहले ओलंपिक में कोई भी भारतीय महिला गोल्फर हासिल नहीं कर पाई थी। अदिति ओलंपिक खेलों में चौथा स्थान हासिल करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला गोल्फर हैं। यही कारण है कि अदिति के प्रदर्शन की  हर तरफ चर्चा है और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर राष्ट्रपति तक, हर कोई उनकी सराहना कर रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national aditi ashok tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics golf news अदिति अशोक
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शर्लिन चोपड़ा, राज-शिल्पा
Bollywood

खुलासा: आठ घंटे की पूछताछ में शर्लिन चोपड़ा ने खोले बड़े राज, कहा- शिल्पा शेट्टी को पसंद आते थे वीडियो

7 अगस्त 2021

फरियादी की पीड़ा सुन नाराज हुए मुख्यमंत्री।
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: सीएम योगी ने तरेरी आंखें तो ढहा दिए गए कब्जे, पर नहीं दबोचे भू-माफिया

7 अगस्त 2021

यूथ अकाली दल के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव विक्रमजीत सिंह।
Mohali

मोहाली में दिनदहाड़े वारदात: यूथ अकाली दल के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव को गोलियों से भूना, मौके पर ही मौत

7 अगस्त 2021

नीरज चोपड़ा, बजरंग पूनिया और अदिति अशोक
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: पदक से चूकीं अदिति, अब निगाहें नीरज चोपड़ा और बजरंग पुनिया पर

7 अगस्त 2021

Airtel Vs VI Vs Jio
Gadgets

Airtel Vs VI Vs Jio: 200 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले मासिक प्लान, अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो का सब्सक्रिप्शन मुफ्त

7 अगस्त 2021

अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

रोचक: इन 10 सुपरहिट अभिनेत्रियों को ना समझें साउथ इंडियन, दूसरे राज्यों से आकर जमाया दक्षिण भारत में सिक्का

7 अगस्त 2021

नीरज चोपड़ा
Other Sports

नीरज चोपड़ा: एशियन गेम्स में जीता था गोल्ड, अब ओलंपिक में आस, जानें सेना के इस अफसर का पूरा करियर

7 अगस्त 2021

धारावाहिक
Television

गजब: भारत के इन सात टीवी शो पर पाकिस्तान में लगा बैन, इस्लामिक संस्कृति बर्बाद करने का आरोप

7 अगस्त 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (9 से 15 अगस्त): इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे, किसको मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

7 अगस्त 2021

मुंबई पुलिस(फाइल फोटो)
India News

दहशत: 'हैलो...मुंबई में अमिताभ के घर समेत चार जगह रखे हैं बम' अज्ञात शख्स के कॉल से फूले पुलिस के हाथ-पांव

7 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited