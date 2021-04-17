सोनम, अंशु, नेत्रा टॉप्स में शामिल, सेलिंग टीम को भी जोड़ा गया

6 athletes which include 4 sailors & 2 wrestlers included in #TOPScheme after securing #Tokyo2020 places last week. Many congratulations to Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in sailing & Sonam and Anshu in wrestling.#TokyoOlympics #JeetengeOlympics pic.twitter.com/QXwshVQ9a4— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 16, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.