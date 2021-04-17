बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
सोनम, अंशु, नेत्रा टॉप्स में शामिल, सेलिंग टीम को भी जोड़ा गया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 17 Apr 2021 12:02 AM IST
नेथरा कुमानन
नेथरा कुमानन - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
एशियाई ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर के जरिए टोक्यो ओलंपिक का  टिकट हासिल करने वाली हरियाणा की पहलवान अंशु (57) और सोनम मलिक (62 किलो) को टारगेट ओलंपिक पोडियम स्कीम (टॉप्स) में शामिल कर लिया गया है। यही नहीं सेलिंग में ओलंपिक कोटा हासिल करने वाली पहली महिला सेलर नेत्रा कुमारन के अलावा विष्णु सरवनन, केसी गणपथि और वरुण ठक्कर को भी टॉप्स में शामिल कर लिया गया है। अब तक टॉप्स की ओर से 113 खिलाड़ियों को ओलंपिक की तैयारियों के लिए सहयोग दिया जा रहा है। महिला और पुरुष हॉकी टीम भी टॉप्स में शामिल है।
sports other sports national tops tokyo olympics target olympic podium scheme ministry of sports
