Tokyo Olympics: एम्मा मैककॉन ने तैराकी में लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, चार स्वर्ण समेत सात पदक जीत लहराया बुलंदी का झंडा

#GOLD for the women's 4x100 Medley Relay of Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell in #OlympicRecord time of 3:51.60!



The prefect finish for our @DolphinsAUS women in the pool 💚💛#TokyoTogether #Swimming pic.twitter.com/NRYQdsbpJm