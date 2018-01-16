Download App
सुशील कुमार हुए चोटिल, प्रमुख टूर्नामेंट से हो सकते हैं बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:46 PM IST
ओलंपिक में देश के लिए दो पदक जीतने वाले भारतीय पहलवान सुशील कुमार किर्गिस्तान में होने वाली एशियन रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप से बाहर हो सकते हैं। सुशील कोच यशवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले सप्ताह प्रैक्टिस सेशन के दौरान उनके घुटने में चोट आ गई है, जिसके बाद आगामी चैंपियनशिप में उनका खेलना मुश्किल लग रहा है।

बता दें कि 24 फरवरी से शुरू होने जा रही यह चैंपियनशिप 04  मार्च तक होगी। द्रोणाचार्य अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित यशवीर सिंह ने कहा, 'अगर सुशील एशियन टूर्नमेंट से करीब 15-20 दिन पहले पूरी तरह से फिट नहीं हो जाते तो निश्चित ही वह इस प्रतिस्पर्धा में भाग नहीं लेंगे।'

उन्होंने कहा, 'ऐसे समय में अगर वह किसी तरह का जोखिम लेंगे तो आने वाले समय में कॉन्टिनेंटल टूर्नामेंट के साथ-साथ कई बड़े ईवेंट से हाथ धोना पड़ सकता है। साथ ही सुशील को ज्यादा गंभीर इंजरी भी हो सकती ह।'

कोच ने बताया कि सुशील को यह इंजरी पिछले साल 29 दिसंबर को एशियन चैंपियनशिप और कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए होने वाले सेलेक्शन ट्रायल के दौरान हुई है। यह मैच दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंडोर स्टेडियम कॉम्पेलेक्स में हुई थी। बता दें कि इस दौरान सुशील का रुझान प्रो रेसलिंग लीग की तरफ ज्यादा बढ़ रहा है। इंजरी होने के बावजूद पीडब्लूएल के प्लेयर ऑक्शन में सुशील को दिल्ली सुल्तान ने 55 लाख रुपये में खरीदा है। इस लीग में सुशील  सबसे महंगे बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं।
