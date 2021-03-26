शहर चुनें

शूटिंग विश्व कप: संजीव-तेजस्विनी की मिश्रित युगल जोड़ी को 50 मीटर राइफल स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण, सुनिधि और ऐश्वर्य ने जीता कांस्य

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Fri, 26 Mar 2021 11:03 AM IST
आईएसएसएफ शूटिंग वर्ल्ड कप
आईएसएसएफ शूटिंग वर्ल्ड कप - फोटो : [email protected]_SAI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में चल  रहे आईएसएसएफ शूटिंग विश्व कप में भारत के निशानेबाज शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। भारत की संजीव राजपूत और तेजस्विनी सावंत की मिश्रित युगल जोड़ी ने 50 मीटर राइफल स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक पर निशाना साथा। वहीं इस स्पर्धा का कांस्य पदक भी भारत के नाम रहा। ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह तोमर और सुनिथि चौहान की मिश्रित युगल जोड़ी भारत को कांस्य पदक दिलाने में सफल रही।
sports other sports national issf shooting world cup sunidhi chauhan aishwary pratap singh tomar tejaswini sawant sanjeev rajput

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

