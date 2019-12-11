शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Shooter Ravi Kumar and boxer Sumit Sangwan fail dope tests

निशानेबाज रवि कुमार और मुक्केबाज सुमित डोप टेस्ट में फेल, वाडा ने लगाया प्रतिबंध

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 10:22 AM IST
रवि कुमार और सुमित सांगवान
रवि कुमार और सुमित सांगवान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
टोक्यो ओलंपिक के शुरू होने में केवल सात महीने बाकी हैं और इससे पहले ही दो भारतीय एथलीट निशानेबाज रवि कुमार और मुक्केबाज सुमित सांगवान डोप टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। 29 वर्षीय रवि ने शूटिंग विश्व और कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में कांस्य पदक जीता है। जांच के परिणाम आने के बाद उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया गया है। वे अब भारतीय दल का हिस्सा नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन
बॉक्सर सुमित सांगवान को प्रतिबंधित एसिटाजोलमाइड नाम के एक एक पदार्थ के सेवन के लिए पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। अब वे टोक्यो ओलिंम्पिक 2020 में नहीं खेल सकेंगे। उन्हें विश्व डोपिंग रोधी एजेंसी (वाडा) उन्हें प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। 26 साल के सांगवान 2017 एशियन चैम्पियनशिप में सिल्वर मेडल जीत चुके हैं।
 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

साल के सबसे चर्चित सितारे बने बॉलीवुड के ये दिग्गज, अमिताभ-सोनाक्षी ने मारी बाजी

11 दिसंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
सलमान खान
विराट कोहली
Bollywood

साल के सबसे चर्चित सितारे बने बॉलीवुड के ये दिग्गज, अमिताभ-सोनाक्षी ने मारी बाजी

11 दिसंबर 2019

मैरी कॉम
Other Sports

मैरीकॉम और मनोज की जीत के बावजूद पंजाब पैंथर्स को मिली हार

11 दिसंबर 2019

Ranji trophy 2019 : J&K win away from Seven wickets
Dehradun

रणजी ट्रॉफी 2019: उत्तराखंड के सामने विशाल लक्ष्य, जेएंडके जीत से सात विकेट दूर

11 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
दक्षिण एशियाई खेल
Other Sports

SAG 2019: रिकॉर्ड 312 पदकों के साथ शीर्ष पर रहा भारत, जीते 174 गोल्ड मेडल

11 दिसंबर 2019

ज्वाला गट्टा
Badminton

सरकार से नहीं मिली मदद, घर बेचकर और पिता के सेवानिवृत्ति के पैसे से ज्वाला ने खोली अकादमी

11 दिसंबर 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट-2019
Amritsar

अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी कप का भारत बना चैंपियन, कनाडा को दी मात, तीसरे स्थान पर रहा अमेरिका

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
shooter ravi kumar sumit sangwan indian athletics olympics 2020 wada
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान के रश्मि के सड़क पर आने वाले बयान से भड़के गौरव, अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों को सूली पर चढ़ाने के लिए फांसी घर तैयार, एक फंदे की कीमत है 10 हजार

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
India News

नागरिकता बिल: शिवसेना और जदयू के बिना भी सरकार को संख्या बल की चिंता नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर को नहीं मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का पुरस्कार,'कबीर सिंह' ने बीच में ही छोड़ा अवॉर्ड शो ?

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत vs वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

INDvWI: अंतिम बाजी जीतने उतरेगा भारत, वेस्टइंडीज के साथ तीसरा और निर्णायक टी-20 आज

11 दिसंबर 2019

शोहदे को पीटती महिला सिपाही
Kanpur

PHOTOS: 33 सेकेंड में 26 जूते के बाद शोहादों को महिला सिपाही ने जड़े थप्पड़, मनचलों से कराई उठक-बैठक

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

उन्नाव में सात साल की बच्ची से पड़ोस के 10 वर्षीय बच्चे ने किया दुष्कर्म, इलाके में फैला तनाव

11 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक राहुल का शव लेने पहुंची महिला
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः आधार कार्ड के बिना शव देने से इंकार, दिनभर इंतजार करते रहे परिजन

11 दिसंबर 2019

एएमयू में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

नागरिकता बिल: एएमयू में लगे हिंदुत्व मुर्दाबाद के नारे, 720 पर केस दर्ज, आज दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

खिताब से सत्र का अंत करना चाहेंगी सिंधू, साल का आखिरी टूर्नामेंट विश्व टूर फाइनल्स आज से

विश्व चैंपियनशिप की चैंपियन शटलर पीवी सिंधू साल के अंतिम टूर्नामेंट बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व टूर फाइनल्स में न सिर्फ लय में लौटना चाहेंगी बल्कि खिताब के साथ सत्र का अंत भी करना चाहेंगी।

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वॉलीबॉल खिलाड़ी लालवेंतलुआंगी
Other Sports

वॉलीबॉल खिलाड़ी ने मैच के हॉफ टाइम में 'मां का फर्ज' निभाया, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हुई तारीफ

11 दिसंबर 2019

नेहरू कप फाइनल मैच
Hockey

हॉकी इंडिया का बड़ा फैसला, मारपीट मामले में पंजाब पुलिस और पीएनबी के खिलाड़ियों को किया निलंबित

10 दिसंबर 2019

ईस्ट बंगाल
Football

I league: कोलाडो के दो गोल से ईस्ट बंगाल ने नेरोका को 4-1 से दी शिकस्त

10 दिसंबर 2019

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra 66 run away from victory at dharamshala
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफी: गेंदबाजों के नाम रहा दूसरा दिन, जीत से 66 रन दूर सौराष्ट्र

10 दिसंबर 2019

गुर्सचोन याबुसेले
Other Sports

फ्रांस के खिलाड़ी ने किया चीनी राष्ट्रगान का अपमान, मिली चेतावनी और लगा एक लाख का जुर्माना

10 दिसंबर 2019

सकलेन तारिक
Local Sports

अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी सकलेन तारिक से खास बातचीत, बोले- इस वजह से खिलाड़ियों में भविष्य की चिंता

10 दिसंबर 2019

वॉलीबॉल
Local Sports

65वीं नेशनल स्कूल गेम्स वालीबॉल प्रतियोगिता, जीत के साथ जम्मू-कश्मीर का आगाज

10 दिसंबर 2019

डोप टेस्ट
Other Sports

आखिर क्या होती है डोपिंग जिसके चलते रूस बैन हो गया, क्यों और कैसे इसके जाल में फंसते हैं खिलाड़ी?

10 दिसंबर 2019

एती खातून
Other Sports

बांग्लादेशी तीरंदाज एती ने तीसरे गोल्ड पर साधा निशाना, घर से भागकर ली थी ट्रेनिंग

10 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

निर्भया रेप केस : 4 गुनहगारों को तिहाड़ के जेल नंबर 3 में दी जा सकती है फांसी

निर्भया रेप केस में दोषियों की फांसी की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। दूसरी तरफ दोषी विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका पर राष्ट्रपति के रुख का भी इंतजार है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:18

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:33

11 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:37

पोखरण में दिखी भारत की ताकत, सेना ने होवित्जर तोपों से बरसाए ये 'खास' बम

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

बजरंग पूनिया
Other Sports

ओलंपिक में रूस के बैन के बाद इन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा फायदा, रच सकते हैं इतिहास

10 दिसंबर 2019

suniel shetty
Other Sports

सुनील शेट्टी को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बने NADA के ब्रांड एंबेसडर

10 दिसंबर 2019

व्लादिमीर पुतिन (फाइल फोटो)
Other Sports

रूस पर बैन के बाद पुतिन की तीखी प्रतिक्रिया, कहा- वाडा का प्रतिबंध लगाना राजनीति से प्रेरित

10 दिसंबर 2019

Jamshedpur FC
Football

इंडियन सुपर लीगः जमशेदपुर ने चेन्नइयिन को ड्रॉ पर रोका

10 दिसंबर 2019

बैडमिंटन
Badminton

एशियाई अंडर-15 में जू. बैडमिंटन टीम की निगाहें ज्यादा पदक जीतने पर

10 दिसंबर 2019

boxing shimla
Other Sports

बिग बाउट: बॉम्बे बुलेट्स ने बेंगलुरू बॉलर्स को दी मात

10 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited