भारत की शीतल ने साड़ी पहनकर 13 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई से लगाई छलांग, बना दिया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:05 PM IST
shital rane mahajan Skydives In Sari sets a world record
शीतल राणे-महाजन - फोटो : ians
पुणे की शीतल राणे-महाजन ने सोमवार को नौवारी साड़ी पहनकर स्काइडाइविंग की और इस तरह वह साड़ी पहनकर स्काइडाइविंग करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बन गईं। स्काइडाइविंग करने के बाद शीतल ने कहा कि अनुकूल मौसम होने की कारण वह 13 हजार फीट की उंचाई से छलांग लगाने में कामयाब रहीं। 

शीतल ने कहा कि मैं अगले महीने आने वाले अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर कुछ अलग करना चाहती थी। इसलिए मैंने अपने स्काइडाइव के लिए साड़ी पहनने का फैसला लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी साड़ी करीब 8.25 मीटर लंबी है, जो आम भारतीय साड़ियों से ज्यादा लंबी है।

बता दें कि शीतल ने साड़ी के ऊपर पैराशूट पहनना, फिर सेफ्टी गियर, संचार सामग्री, हेलमेट, गोगल्स और जूते पहनकर स्काइडाइविंग की। उन्होंने इस काम को अंजाम देने के लिए काफी तैयारी की थी। 

शीतल ने बताया कि साड़ी हवा में खुल न जाए इसके लिए उन्होंने साड़ी में कई जगह पिन लगाई, कई जगह इसे कसकर बांधा हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं यह साबित करना चाहती थी कि भारतीय महिला न केवल अपने सामान्य दिनचर्या में यह साड़ी पहन सकती है बल्कि स्काइडाइविंग जैसे जोखिम भरे एडवेंचर को भी अंजाम दे सकती है।
