Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Sathiyan-Manika Batra enters mixed doubles semifinal in WTT Contender 2021

WTT Contender 2021: साथियान-मनिका की भारतीय जोड़ी ने मिश्रित युगल स्पर्धा के सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह, युगल में भी बढे आगे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Thu, 28 Oct 2021 10:31 PM IST

सार

ट्यूनीशिया में जारी डब्ल्यूटीटी कंटेंडर में भारतीय पैडलर जी साथियान और मनिका बत्रा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए अगले दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया। गुरुवार को साथियान ने मिश्रित युगल और युगल स्पर्धा में सेमीफाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की। 
 
मनिका बत्रा और जी साथियान
मनिका बत्रा और जी साथियान - फोटो : [email protected]_SAI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

ट्यूनीशिया में जारी डब्ल्यूटीटी कंटेंडर में भारतीय पैडलर जी साथियान और मनिका बत्रा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए अगले दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया। गुरुवार को साथियान ने मिश्रित युगल और युगल स्पर्धा में सेमीफाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की। 
साथियान ने भारत की स्टार महिला पैडलर मनिका बत्रा के साथ मिलकर मिश्रित स्पर्धा में फ्रांसीसी जोड़ी कैसीन और पावड़े को 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8) से हराया और अंतिम चार में पहुंचे। भारतीय जोड़ी अब 29 अक्तूबर को सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला खेलेगी।




इससे पहले दिन में युगल स्पर्धा में भी साथियान ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने हरमीत देसाई के साथ मिलकर हिप्पलर-किलियन की जर्मनी की जोड़ी को 3-2 (15-13, 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10) से हराया।

