WTT Contender 2021: साथियान-मनिका की भारतीय जोड़ी ने मिश्रित युगल स्पर्धा के सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह, युगल में भी बढे आगे

🇮🇳's Mixed Doubles duo 🏓🏓 of @manikabatra_TT / @sathiyantt defeat France 🇫🇷's P. Pavade / A. Cassin 3️⃣-2️⃣ (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8) to enter the Semifinal of WTT Contender Tunis 2021



The Duo will play their next match on 29th Oct



All the best Team!

📸: @WTTGlobal pic.twitter.com/IVoY7slcjS