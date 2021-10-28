WTT Contender 2021: साथियान-मनिका की भारतीय जोड़ी ने मिश्रित युगल स्पर्धा के सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह, युगल में भी बढे आगे

🇮🇳's Mixed Doubles duo 🏓🏓 of @manikabatra_TT / @sathiyantt defeat France 🇫🇷's P. Pavade / A. Cassin 3️⃣-2️⃣ (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8) to enter the Semifinal of WTT Contender Tunis 2021— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2021
The Duo will play their next match on 29th Oct
All the best Team!
📸: @WTTGlobal pic.twitter.com/IVoY7slcjS
🇮🇳's Men's Doubles duo of 🏓🏓 @sathiyantt / @HarmeetDesai beat Hungary 🇭🇺's P. Juhasz / B. Majoros 3️⃣-1️⃣ (12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6) to enter the Semifinal of WTT Contender Tunis 2021— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2021
Our best wishes for the next match👍#IndianSports#Tunis2021 pic.twitter.com/Qj3rrBulHR
