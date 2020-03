सिंधु ने कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए दिए 10 लाख रुपये, भड़के फैंस उठा रहे विराट-रोहित पर सवाल

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM

Cricketers are the richest sportpersons in our country but stil no one comes forward in the hour of need Its time to help the people who have given you so much love @imVkohli @ImRo45 @msdhoni @sachin_rt @BCCI

Thank you PV Sindhu for this generous act

Jo bhi donate kare twit karo https://t.co/O35AIdRAXd