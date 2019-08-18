शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   muhammed anas wins gold medal in 300m race at Athleticky Mitink Reiter

Athleticky Mitink Reiter: मोहम्मद अनस ने जीता गोल्ड, निर्मल को कांस्य से करना पड़ा संतोष

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 05:11 PM IST
मोहम्मद अनस
मोहम्मद अनस - फोटो : social media
भारतीय धावक मोहम्मद अनस ने रविवार को चेक गणराज्य में खेले जा रहे Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 प्रतियोगिता में पुरुषों की 300 मीटर दौड़ में गोल्ड मेडल जीता है।
24 साल के अनस ने 32.41 सेकंड के समय के साथ गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया। अनस के साथ भारत के निर्मल टॉम ने भी इसी इवेंट में 33.03 सेकंड के साथ कांस्य पदक जीता।



हाल ही में अनस ने कुटनो एथलेटिक्स मीट में अनस ने 200 मीटर रेस 21.18 सेकंड में पूरी कर स्वर्ण जीता था। बता दें कि अनस को अर्जुन पुरस्कार के लिए चुना गया है।
