Athleticky Mitink Reiter: मोहम्मद अनस ने जीता गोल्ड, निर्मल को कांस्य से करना पड़ा संतोष

Our #TOPSAthlete @muhammedanasyah won a gold 🥇in men’s 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing ⏱ of 32.41 secs. ⚡️🏃🏻♂️



👉🏻#NirmalTom won bronze 🥉 in 33.03 secs ⏱. 🏃🏻♂️



Many congratulations!👏🏻👏🏻🎊@KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice #Athletics @afiindia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VLLVgg7Gi0