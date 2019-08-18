Athleticky Mitink Reiter: मोहम्मद अनस ने जीता गोल्ड, निर्मल को कांस्य से करना पड़ा संतोष

Our #TOPSAthlete @muhammedanasyah won a gold 🥇in men’s 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing ⏱ of 32.41 secs. ⚡️🏃🏻♂️— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2019
👉🏻#NirmalTom won bronze 🥉 in 33.03 secs ⏱. 🏃🏻♂️
Many congratulations!👏🏻👏🏻🎊@KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice #Athletics @afiindia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VLLVgg7Gi0
18 अगस्त 2019