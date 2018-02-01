अपना शहर चुनें

इंडिया ओपन मुक्केबाजी टूर्नामेंट: मैरीकॉम की फाइनल में जगह पक्की, शिव और मनोज सेमीफाइनल में हारे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:04 PM IST
पांच बार विश्व चैंपियन रह चुकी भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाज एमसी मैरीकॉम इंडिया ओपन मुक्केबाजी टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। 12वीं वरीयता प्राप्त मैरीकॉम ने सेमीफाइनल राउंड में मंगोलिया की अल्टेनसेटसेग लुत्सैखन को हराया। अब फाइलन में मैरीकॉम का मुकाबला फिलीपीन की जोसी गाबुको से होगा।

वहीं, पुरुष वर्ग के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में शिव थापा और मनोज कुमार को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में शिव थापा भारत के ही मनीष कौशिक से हार गए। वहीं मनोज कुमार को राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के पूर्व स्वर्ण विजेता दिनेश के हाथों हार मिली।

इसके अलावा महिला वर्ग में शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त एल सरिता देवी ने हमवतन प्रियंका को हराया। अब फाइनल में उनकी भिड़ंत फिनलैंड की ओलंपिक और विश्व कांस्य पदक विजेता मीरा पोटकोनेन से होगा। पोटकोनेन ने सेमीफाइनल में पवित्र को हराकर फाइनल में अपनी जगह पहले ही पक्की कर ली थी।
