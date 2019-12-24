शहर चुनें

नेशनल चैंपियनशिप: मनु ने लगाया गोल्डन निशाना, सीनियर-जूनियर 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में जीते गोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 05:55 PM IST
मनु भाकर
मनु भाकर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
मनु भाकर ने मंगलवार को 63वीं नेशनल शूटिंग चैंपियनशिप की महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल सीनियर और जूनियर स्पर्धाओं में गोल्डन निशाना साधा है। 17 साल की मनु ने सीनियर स्पर्धा के फाइनल में 241 और जूनियर वर्ग में 243 का स्कोर कर गोल्ड मेडल जीता।
manu bhaker मनु भाकर ने जीता गोल्ड मनु भाकर national shooting championship
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की निजी जिंदगी पर रश्मि का खुलासा, बोलीं- 'नशे में धुत रहने की वजह से...'

24 दिसंबर 2019

