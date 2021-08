टोक्यो ओलंपिक: मणिपुर के सीएम ने कहा- अगर पीएम मोदी ने नहीं की होती मदद तो चानू नहीं जीत पाती पदक

I was surprised to learn about the help offered by PM Modi to Olympian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. She told me that PM Modi personally intervened to take care of her medical and training requirements and sent her to the US: Manipur CM N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/utHD22bOR3

When PM Modi learnt about her back pain, he intervened & expenses were borne by the Centre. I am also told that she isn't the only one PM helped. I won't name but there is another athlete who was sent to the US for medical attention and training after PM intervention: Manipur CM