अलविदा: पीटी उषा के गुरु ओपी नंबियार का निधन, 2021 में पद्मश्री से हुए थे सम्मानित

The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/01ia2KRWHO— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 19, 2021
Sad to inform that Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar sir passed away a while back. He was coach of @PTUshaOfficial
RIP Nambiar Sir, You gave us the Golden Girl. Your contribution to sports in India has been tremendous. Our condolences to the family- AFI President @Adille1 pic.twitter.com/VBVNqBPhzT — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 19, 2021
