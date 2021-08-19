बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Legendary Athletics coach and PT Usha mentor Padmshree OP nambiar passes away

अलविदा: पीटी उषा के गुरु ओपी नंबियार का निधन, 2021 में पद्मश्री से हुए थे सम्मानित

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Thu, 19 Aug 2021 08:51 PM IST

सार

देश का पहला द्रोणाचार्य अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले और दिग्गज पीटी उषा के कोच ओपी नांबियार ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है। देश के शीर्ष कोचों में शुमार नंबियार ने 89 साल की उम्र में गुरूवार को अंतिम सांस ली।
पीटी उषा अपने कोच ओपी नांबियार
पीटी उषा अपने कोच ओपी नांबियार - फोटो : [email protected]

विस्तार

देश का पहला द्रोणाचार्य अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले और दिग्गज पीटी उषा के कोच ओपी नांबियार ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है। देश के शीर्ष कोचों में शुमार नंबियार ने 89 साल की उम्र में गुरूवार को अंतिम सांस ली। अपने कोच के निधन पर पीटी उषा ने एक भावुक पोस्ट लिखते हुए कहा कि आपकी खाली जगह को कभी भरा नहीं जा सकेगा। 
बता दें कि ओपी नंबियार की कोचिंग में ही पीटी उषा देश की शीर्ष एथलीट बनीं। 1985 में जब पहली बार द्रोणाचार्य अवॉर्ड शुरू किया गया था, तब नंबियार और दो अन्य कोचों को इससे सम्मानित किया गया था। उन्हें खेलों में उनके योगदान के लिए 2021 यानी इसी साल पद्मश्री से भी सम्मानित किया गया था। 

 

भारत के इस शीर्ष कोच के निधन पर एथलेटिक्स फेडरेशन ऑफ़ इंडिया ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी और उनके योगदान को याद किया। 
 

sports other sports national op nambiar pt usha athletics federation of india dronacharya award padmashree award first dronacharya award
