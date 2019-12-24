पहलवान गीता फोगाट ने दिया बेटे को जन्म, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर कर दी जानकारी

HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD 🥰🤗 He is here 🤗 we are so much in love ❤️ 👶🏻 please give him your love and blessings 🙏😇 he made our life perfect now 🙏👪

Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born 😍



Date - 24-12-2019 pic.twitter.com/9KAc3Ew15c