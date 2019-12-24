शहर चुनें

Indian wrestler and olympian Geeta Phogat give birth to a child share his pictures on twitter

पहलवान गीता फोगाट ने दिया बेटे को जन्म, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर कर दी जानकारी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 09:45 PM IST
गीता फोगाट
गीता फोगाट - फोटो : Geeta Phogat twitter
भारत की स्टार महिला पहलवान ने बेटे को जन्म दिया है। साल 2010 में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में गोल्ड जीतने वाली गीता मंगलवार को मां बन गईं। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर तस्वीर ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी। तस्वीर में उनका बच्चा और पति पवन कुमार नजर आ रहे हैं।
गीता ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'हेल्लो ब्वाय, दुनिया में आपका स्वागत है। वह यहां है, बहुत अच्छा महसूस हो रहा है। अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद दीजिए। अब इसने हमारी जिंदगी पर्फेक्ट बना दी है। अपने बच्चे को जन्म लेता देखने के अहसास को किसी भी तरह से जाहिर नहीं किया जा सकता।'
 
पूर्व पहलवान और कोच  महावीर सिंह फोगाट की बड़ी बेटी गीता ने 3 साल पहले 20 नवंबर को पहलवान पवन कुमार से शादी की थी। हरियाणा की 31 वर्षीया गीता और उनके परिवार के जीवन पर आधारित 'दंगल' फिल्म भी बन चुकी है। इस फिल्म में उनके पिता महावीर का किरदार आमिर खान ने निभाया था।

 
geeta phogat pawan kumar dangal
