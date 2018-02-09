अपना शहर चुनें

प्योंगचांग शीतकालीन ओलंपिक गांव में लहराया भारतीय तिरंगा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:26 AM IST
Indian flag 🇮🇳 raised at PyeongChang2018 Winter Olympics Village
शिवा केशवन
शीतकालीन ओलंपिक शुरू होने से एक दिन पहले टीम के औपचारिक स्वागत समारोह के दौरान प्योंगचांग में भारतीय तिरंगा लहराया गया। इस समारोह के दौरान भारतीय दल के लुगर शिवा केशवन, शेफ डे मिशन हरजिंदर और खेल गांव के मेयर मौजूद रहे। 

मेयर ने खेल गांव में भारतीय दल का स्वागत किया। स्वागत समारोह के दौरान तिरंगा फहराया गया। इस मौके पर हरजिंदर ने कहा कि भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व कर हम गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आयोजकों ने बड़ी अच्छी व्यवस्था कर रखी है। यहां काफी ठंड है और तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस है। 

क्रॉस कंट्री स्की खिलाड़ी जगदीश सिंह अभी तक दक्षिण कोरिया नहीं पहुंच पाए हैं। शुक्रवार तक वह यहां पहुंच जाएंगे। वह 4 फरवरी को ही यहां आने वाले थे, लेकिन किसी कारणवश नहीं आ सके।
winter olympics india indian flag pyeong chang

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

