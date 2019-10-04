शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Indian Army Major Abdul Quadir Khan won Silver Medal at Asian Body Building Sports Championship

भारतीय सेना के मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान ने एशियन बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियशिप में जीता रजत पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 02:48 PM IST
तिरंगे के साथ मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान
तिरंगे के साथ मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना के मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान ने एशियन बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियनशिप में देश का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा कर दिया। इंडोनेशिया में हुई इस प्रतियोगिता में सेना के जवान का रजत पदक जीतना भारतीय सेना के साथ-साथ पूरे देश के लिए एक शानदार उपलब्धि है।
विज्ञापन
मेजर अब्दुल कादिर भारतीय सेना के कॉर्प्स ऑफ सिग्नल का हिस्सा हैं। खास बात ये है कि मेजर कादिर ने पहली बार इस तरह की किसी बड़ी प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लिया है। 53वीं एशियन बॉडी बिल्डिंग और फिजिक स्पोर्ट्स चैंपियनशिप 2019 का आयोजन 2 अक्टूबर को किया गया था।



समाचार एजेंसी एनएनआई ने इस खबर को शुक्रवार दोपहर प्रकाशिक किया। खास बात ये है कि मेजर कादिर ने पहली बार इस तरह की किसी बड़ी प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लिया है। 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, मयंक अग्रवाल के दोहरे शतक से भारत मजबूत

4 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

पिता सैफ के साथ कैसे हैं सारा के भाई के रिश्ते? पहली बार इंटरव्यू में बेटे इब्राहिम का खुलासा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Ibrahim Ali Khan
ibrahim khan
सारा अली खान और इब्राहिम अली खान
ibrahim khan
Bollywood

पिता सैफ के साथ कैसे हैं सारा के भाई के रिश्ते? पहली बार इंटरव्यू में बेटे इब्राहिम का खुलासा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
fresh snowfall in rohtang pass pangi chamba kullu himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी, चांदी से चमके पहाड़, देखने लायक हैं नजारे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विधायक राजेश कुमार मिश्र
Lucknow

विधायक ने फार्च्यूनर, 250 नल और पांच करोड़ की सड़कें मांगी, अध्यक्ष बोले- शाही से मिल लो...

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Dussehra 2019, World's Tallest Ravana Stands in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

देखिए! 221 फुट लंबा दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, 5 बार लिम्का बुक में बनाई जगह, 10 खासियतें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
indonesia batam asian body building abdul quadir khan sian body building and physique sports championshi indian army major abdul quadir khan मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान भारतीय सेना के मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान शियन बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियनशिप में फहराया भारत का प भारतीय सेना के मेजर अब्दुल कादिर खान ने जीता रजत प major abdul quadir khan indian army indian army major abdul quadir khan asian body building championship 2019 corps of signals indian army corps of signals sports news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

fresh snowfall in rohtang pass pangi chamba kullu himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी, चांदी से चमके पहाड़, देखने लायक हैं नजारे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

LIVE INDvSA: डीन एल्गर 160 रन बनाकर आउट, जडेजा के 200 विकेट भी पूरे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
War
Bollywood

8 रिकॉर्ड बनाने के बाद दूसरे दिन भी नहीं रुकी ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर', जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

4 अक्टूबर 2019

मिराज विमान
India News

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में ऐसे तबाह हुए थे आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया सांकेतिक वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

14 करोड़ साल पहले समुद्र में डूबा महाद्वीप मिला, वैज्ञानिकों ने किए कई खुलासे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दीप जलाकर प्लांट का शुभारंभ करतीं सांसद हेमा मालिनी
Agra

अब यूपी में भी प्लास्टिक से बने डीजल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन, मथुरा में शुरू हुआ प्रदेश का पहला प्लांट

4 अक्टूबर 2019

चारू असोपा
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के भाई की शादी पर महीने बाद ही उठे थे सवाल, पत्नी की ताजा तस्वीरों से ये शक गहराया

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Paoli Dam
Bollywood

हेट स्टोरी से इस एक्ट्रेस ने मचाया था तहलका, हनीमून पर हेलीकॉप्टर से करना पड़ा था रेस्क्यू

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस को सीएम योगी ने दिखाई हरी झंडी
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन तेजस को सीएम योगी ने दिखाई हरी झंडी, लेट हुई तो IRCTC देगा हर्जाना

4 अक्टूबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान: संकट में पीएम इमरान की कुर्सी, सरकार गिराने की तैयारी में विपक्षी पार्टियां

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नोवाक जोकोविच
Tennis

दमादर जीत के साथ नोवाक जोकोविच जापान ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में

 विश्व के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी नोवाक जोकोविच ने शुक्रवार को अपने तेजतर्रार खेल का अद्भुत नजारा पेश कर जापान ओपन टेनिस टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बना ली।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राफेल नडाल
Tennis

राफेल नडाल शंघाई मास्टर्स 2019 से बाहर, कलाई की चोट से चल रहे परेशान

4 अक्टूबर 2019

tennis
Tennis

दलविंदर और जगमीत कौर फेनेस्टा ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

हैंडबॉल
Local Sports

भारतीय हैंडबॉल टीम के पास इतिहास रचने का मौका, पहली बार खेलेगी ओलंपिक क्वालीफायर मैच

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सानिया मिर्जा
Tennis

जब सानिया मिर्जा से कहा गया, टेनिस खेलना छोड़ दो वरना नहीं हो पाएगी शादी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

हुसैन करीमी (दाएं)
Other Sports

भारतीय कुश्ती कोच की हुई छुट्टी, VIP संस्कृति की मांग पड़ी भारी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने आखिरी मैच में वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बेल्जियम को 5-1 से हराया, सीरीज की क्लीन स्वीप

4 अक्टूबर 2019

लुईस सुआरेज
Football

सुआरेज के दो गोल की मदद से बार्सिलोना की जीत, चैंपियंस लीग में इंटर मिलान को हराया

4 अक्टूबर 2019

डिएगो माराडोना
Football

दिग्गज माराडोना पर फिल्म बनाने के लिए लग गए 25 साल, भारतीय मूल के फिल्म निर्माता ने बताई वजह

4 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रो कबड्डी लीग
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी लीग: पुनेरी पलटन ने तेलुगु टाइटंस को 53-50 से हराया

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत ने बनाई दोकलम तक सड़क, अब वार करने से घबराएगा चीन

सीमा सड़क संगठन यानी बीआरओ ने सेना के लिए रणनीतिक रूप से बेहद अहम दोकलम बेस तक सड़क का निर्माण किया है। भीम बेस से जोड़ने वाली इस सड़क के बनने से सिक्किम के पास दोकलम तक पहुंचने में अब 40 मिनट से ज्यादा का वक्त नहीं लगेगा।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय निरुपम 3:09

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: टिकट बंटवारे से संजय निरुपम नाराज, दी कांग्रेस छोड़ने की धमकी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस 2:44

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगी विमानों जैसी सुविधा, लेट हुई ट्रेन तो मिलेगा मुआवजा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना प्रमोशनल वीडियो 2:03

PoK में ऐसे तबाह हुए आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का प्रमोश्नल वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

तेजस ट्रेन लेट होने पर लौटाएगी पैसा, मुफ्त में मिलेगा 25 लाख रुपये का बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

तेजिंदर पाल सिंह
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल विजेता तेजिंदर पाल और जिनसन जॉनसन वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप से बाहर

4 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Local Sports

बद्दी में इस दिन से राष्ट्रीय मुक्केबाजी प्रतियोगिता, अनुराग ठाकुर करेंगे शुभारंभ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

कार्मेलिटा जेटर
Other Sports

ओलंपिक पदक विजेता कार्मेलिटा जेटर बनीं दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन की एंबेसडर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

जिम्नास्टिक
Other Sports

कल से शुरू हो रही विश्व कलात्मक जिम्नास्टिक्स चैम्पियनशिप, भारतीयों के लिए कड़ी चुनौती

3 अक्टूबर 2019

डिना स्मिथ
Other Sports

विश्व चैंपियनशिप में इतिहास रचने के बाद इमोशनल हुईं एशेर स्मिथ, आंखों से छलके आंसू

3 अक्टूबर 2019

भारोत्तोलन में ग्रीनपार्क चैंपियन
Local Sports

जिला स्तरीय भारोत्तोलन प्रतियोगिता में ग्रीन पार्क बना चैंपियन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited