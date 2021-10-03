बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   India win first-ever medal, a silver at World Womens Team Chess Championship

उपलब्धि: भारत ने लहराया तिरंगा, विश्व महिला टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार जीता रजत पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Sun, 03 Oct 2021 04:27 PM IST

सार

World Womens Team Chess Championship: भारतीय टीम फिडे विश्व महिला टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार रजत पदक जीता।
विश्व महिला टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप
विश्व महिला टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप - फोटो : social media
भारत ने शनिवार को फिडे विश्व महिला टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप प्रतियोगिता में पहली बार रजत पदक अपने नाम किया। भारतीय टीम गोल्ड मेडल से चूक गई, उसे फाइनल में रूस के हाथों 0-2 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस टूर्नामेंट में रूस ने गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया। वहीं, यूक्रेन और जॉर्जिया ने तीसरे स्थान पर रहकर कांस्य पदक अपने किए। पहला मैच 1.5.-2-5 से गंवाने के बाद भारत को दूसरे मैच में भी 3-1 से हार मिली। बता दें कि भारत का विश्व टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप में यह पहला पदक है। पहले मैच में डी हरिका ने जीत दर्ज की जबकि दूसरे में हरिका, आर वैशाली दोनों ने अपने से बेहतर रेटिंग वाले प्रतिद्वंद्वियों से ड्रॉ खेला। वहीं तानिया सचदेव और मैरी अन गोम्स हार गईं।
sports other sports international national world womens team chess championship
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

