उपलब्धि: भारत ने लहराया तिरंगा, विश्व महिला टीम शतरंज चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार जीता रजत पदक

Congratulations to India, the runners-up of the 2021 FIDE World Women's Team Championship! 🥈— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 2, 2021
A historical achievement in Sitges marks India's first medals at the World Women's Team Championships. pic.twitter.com/KxSXwQrY3W
The #FIDE World Women's Team Championship is officially closed. The CFR Team is the winner of the event, with India following in second place and Ukraine and Georgia in third.— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 2, 2021
Pictures from the closing ceremony: https://t.co/6JnQRpBQCc
📷: @riga_niki pic.twitter.com/LET8LSuwgJ
