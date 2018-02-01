अपना शहर चुनें

इंडिया ओपन बॉक्सिंग: मैरीकॉम ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, सरिता फाइनल में हारीं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:00 PM IST
मेरी कॉम - फोटो : File
भारतीय स्टार महिला मुक्केबाज एम सी मैरीकॉम ने एक बार फिर अपना दबदबा साबित करते हुए इंडिया ओपन बॉक्सिंग में स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा किया। हालांकि पुरुष वर्ग में मुक्केबाजी के पावरहाउस क्यूबा और उज्बेकिस्तान ने भारत को पूरी तरह क्लीन स्वीप करने से रोक लिया। 

मैरीकॉम ने 48 भारवर्ग में फिलिपींस की जोसी गाबुको को फाइनल में 4-1 से मात दी। भारत की पूर्व विश्व एवं एशियाड पदक विजेता असम की पविलाओ बासुमैतरी ने 64 भारवर्ग में थाईलैंड की सुदापोर्न को 3-2 से मात दी। पविलाओ ने 2015 में सर्बिया में हुए नेशंस कप में भी स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। 

असम की अन्य मुक्केबाज लोवलिना बोरगोहेन ने 69 भारवर्ग में हमवतन पूजा को हराया। एल सरिता देवी (60 भारवर्ग) को रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा। उन्हें फिनलैंड की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता मिरा पोटकिनोन ने 3-2 से शिकस्त दी। विश्व चैंपियनशिप की रजत पदक विजेता स्वीटी बूरा (75) को फाइनल में कैमरून की एसेनी क्लोटिल्डे ने मात देकर पोडियम में दूसरे स्थान पर ला दिया।  

पुरुष वर्ग में संजीत (91 भारवर्ग) ने उज्बेकिस्तान के संजार तुरसुनोव को 3-2 से मात देकर पहला स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया। एशियाई खेलों के कांस्य पदक विजेता सतीश कुमार को रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा। उज्बेकिस्तान के बखहोदिर जालोलोव ने उन्हें 4-1 के निर्णय से हराया। दिनेश डागर (69) को भी उज्बेकिस्तान के बोबो उसमोन बातूरोव के खिलाफ हार के बाद रजत पदक मिला। 81 भारवर्ग में क्यूबा के डेविड गुटिरेज ने दिव्यांशु जयसवाल को 4-1 से पराजित किया। 
