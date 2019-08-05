जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऐतिहासिक फैसले पर पहलवान बबीता फोगाट ने कहा 'लठ गाड़ दिया'

लठ गाड़ दिया 🇮🇳— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) August 5, 2019
धुम्मा ठा दिया 🇮🇳#KashmirParFinalFight #370byebye @narendramodi @AmitShah @amitmalviya
Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2019
THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE
TO ALL
🇮🇳SOLDIERS MARTYRED🇮🇳
IN KASHMIR
#Article370 going going .... (gone)
5 अगस्त 2019