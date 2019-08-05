शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऐतिहासिक फैसले पर पहलवान बबीता फोगाट ने कहा 'लठ गाड़ दिया'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 02:11 PM IST
babita phogat
babita phogat - फोटो : social Media
मोदी सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर ऐहासिक फैसला लिया है। सरकार ने आज राज्यसभा में कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन बिल पेश कर दिया है। जिसके तहत अनुच्छेद 370 का खात्मा किया जाएगा। गृह मंत्री ने भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 के खंड 1 के सिवा इस अनुच्छेद के सारे खंडों को रद्द करने की सिफारिश की। मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर देश भर से तमाम दिग्गज इसको लेकर अपना विचार रख रहे हैं। देश की मशहूर महिला पहलवान बबीता फोगाट ने कश्मीर मुद्दे पर ट्वीट कर लिखा है, 'लठ गाड़ दिया।'
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में दो गोल्ड और एक सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली हरियाणा की महिला पहलवान बबीता फोगाट ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'लठ गाड़ दिया, धुम्मा ठा दिया।'
 


ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट और पूर्व केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री रहे राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने भी सरकार के इस फैसले की तारीफ की है। 
 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन





विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
