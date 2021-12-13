F1 World Title Championship: मैक्स वर्स्टापेन ने जीता फॉर्मूला वन का खिताब, दुनिया के कई दिग्गजों ने यूं की तारीफ

Hats off to Max...big congrats & respect!!! Also an awesome performance by Lewis...it's been an epic F1 season!— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 12, 2021
Here's my title reaction from the #AbuDhabiGP paddock 👇https://t.co/bFtIgrE12t
THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021
I’m new to F1 and it’s been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I’m no expert on it but I feel like there’s some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today ? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else’s crash?— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2021
WHAT A BOSS! @Max33Verstappen— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 12, 2021
1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021
As for this guy, he’s an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021
Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen - a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/k1E4DacswE
What a race!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021
Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more.
However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO
There are no words.— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021
Muy contento por todo, por Max y por mi equipo! Al final pudimos apoyar y hacer diferencia en el resultado. Una pena no poder terminar la carrera con otro podium en la bolsa, pero contento con la temporada.— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 12, 2021
¡Gracias por todo su apoyo durante esta temporada intensa! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/wNqzdIlQZU
