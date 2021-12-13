F1 World Title Championship: मैक्स वर्स्टापेन ने जीता फॉर्मूला वन का खिताब, दुनिया के कई दिग्गजों ने यूं की तारीफ

विज्ञापन

Hats off to Max...big congrats & respect!!! Also an awesome performance by Lewis...it's been an epic F1 season!



Here's my title reaction from the #AbuDhabiGP paddock 👇https://t.co/bFtIgrE12t — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 12, 2021

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!! — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

I’m new to F1 and it’s been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I’m no expert on it but I feel like there’s some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today ? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else’s crash? — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2021

WHAT A BOSS! @Max33Verstappen — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 12, 2021

1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021

As for this guy, he’s an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver.

Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen - a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/k1E4DacswE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021

What a race!



Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more.



However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

There are no words. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021

Muy contento por todo, por Max y por mi equipo! Al final pudimos apoyar y hacer diferencia en el resultado. Una pena no poder terminar la carrera con otro podium en la bolsa, pero contento con la temporada.

¡Gracias por todo su apoyo durante esta temporada intensa! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/wNqzdIlQZU — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 12, 2021

रेड बुल के युवा ड्राइवर मैक्स वर्स्टापेन ने रविवार को इतिहास रच दिया। उन्होंने 2021 अबू धाबी ग्रां प्री का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। इसके साथ ही वह फॉर्मूल वन वर्ल्ड चैपियनशिप पर भी कब्जा करने में सफल रहे। इस मुकाबले में उन्होंने सात बार के विश्व चैंपियन मर्सिडिज के ड्राइवर लुइस हैमिल्टन को हराकर खिताब जीताना। वहीं, हैमिल्टन अपना आठवां खिताब जीतने से चूक गए। वर्स्टापेन की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर दुनिया भर में अलग-अलग खेलों से जुड़े कई दिग्गजों ने जमकर तारीफ की है।दुबई के यस मरीन सर्किट में वर्स्टापेन ने खिताब की निर्णयायक दौड़ शुरू की। इस रेस की शुरुआती सभी लेप में लुइस हैमिल्टन आगे थे। लेकिन निकोलस लतीफी की दुर्घटना के बाद उन्होंने रफ्तार पकड़ी और अंतिम लैप में हैमिल्टन के पछाड़ दिया। वर्स्टापेन ने इस रेस के लिए सेफ्टी कार का इस्तेमाल किया और नए टायरों की मदद से हैमिल्टन से आगे निकलने में सफल रहे। जबकि उनके प्रतिद्वंदी पुराने टायरों की वजह से पीछे रह गए।वर्स्टापेन की इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर दुनिया भर से एफ के बाद वन बिरादरी से मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं आई हैं। उनकी इस खिताबी जीत के बाद पूर्व और वर्तमान ड्राइवरों ने दौड के समापन के बाद उनकी जमकर तारीफ की। वर्स्टापेन की तारीफ करने वालों में क्रिकेटर और फुटबॉलर भी शामिल हैं।