F1 World Title Championship: मैक्स वर्स्टापेन ने जीता फॉर्मूला वन का खिताब, दुनिया के कई दिग्गजों ने यूं की तारीफ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: ओम. प्रकाश Updated Mon, 13 Dec 2021 01:21 PM IST

सार

मैक्स वर्स्टापेन के 2021 अबू धाबी ग्रां प्री जीतने पर दुनिया के कई दिग्गजों ने उनकी इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर बधाई दी है। इस मुकाबले में वह लुइस हैमिल्टन को पछाड़ कर खिताब अपने नाम करने में सफल रहे। 
मैक्स वर्स्टापेन
मैक्स वर्स्टापेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

रेड बुल के युवा ड्राइवर मैक्स वर्स्टापेन ने रविवार को इतिहास रच दिया। उन्होंने 2021 अबू धाबी ग्रां प्री का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया।  इसके साथ ही वह फॉर्मूल वन वर्ल्ड चैपियनशिप पर भी कब्जा करने में सफल रहे। इस मुकाबले में उन्होंने सात बार के विश्व चैंपियन मर्सिडिज के ड्राइवर लुइस हैमिल्टन को हराकर खिताब जीताना। वहीं, हैमिल्टन अपना आठवां खिताब जीतने से चूक गए। वर्स्टापेन की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर दुनिया भर में अलग-अलग खेलों से जुड़े कई दिग्गजों ने जमकर तारीफ की है।  
शुरुआत में पीछे थे वर्स्टापेन

दुबई के यस मरीन सर्किट में वर्स्टापेन ने खिताब की निर्णयायक दौड़ शुरू की। इस रेस की शुरुआती सभी लेप में लुइस हैमिल्टन आगे थे। लेकिन निकोलस लतीफी की दुर्घटना के बाद उन्होंने रफ्तार पकड़ी और अंतिम लैप में हैमिल्टन के पछाड़ दिया। वर्स्टापेन ने इस रेस के लिए सेफ्टी कार का इस्तेमाल किया और नए टायरों की मदद से हैमिल्टन से आगे निकलने में सफल रहे। जबकि उनके प्रतिद्वंदी पुराने टायरों की वजह से पीछे रह गए। 


ऐतिहासिक उपबल्धि पर दुनिया भर मिली बधाई

वर्स्टापेन की इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर दुनिया भर से एफ के बाद  वन बिरादरी से मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रियाएं आई हैं। उनकी इस खिताबी जीत के बाद पूर्व और वर्तमान ड्राइवरों ने दौड के समापन के बाद उनकी जमकर तारीफ की। वर्स्टापेन की तारीफ करने वालों में क्रिकेटर और फुटबॉलर भी शामिल हैं। 








