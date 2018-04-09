शहर चुनें

CWG 2018: महिला 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल इवेंट में मेहुली ने सिल्वर, अपूर्वी ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 10:26 AM IST
मेहूली घोष और अपूर्वी चंदेला
21वें कॉमनवेल्भाथ गेम्स में सोमवार को भारतीय महिला निशानेबाज मेहुली घोष ने महिला 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल इवेंट में सिल्वर तो अपूर्वी चंदेला ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीता है। मेहुली घोष ने आखिरी शॉट में 9.9 पॉइंट का निशाना लगाकर सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया। हालांकि, घोष गोल्ड मेडल की दावेदार थी। एक समय दोनों का मुकाबल बराबर हो गया था, लेकिन आखिरी शॉट में वह सिंगापुर के शूटर से पिछड़ गई। 
दरअसल, आखिरी शॉट में सिंगापुर की शूटर ने 10.3 प्वाइंट का निशाना लगाकर गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा कर लिया। मेहूली घोष और सिंगापुर के शूटर मार्टिना लिंडसे दोनों के रिजल्ट बराबर थे। फाइनल रिजल्ट तक दोनों का स्कोर 247.2 था। मगर आखिरी शूट ऑफ राउंड में मेहूली गोल्ड मेडल से पिछड़ गई। वहीं, तीसरे स्थान पर अपूर्वी चंदेला ने 225.3 प्वाइंट के साथ ब्रॉन्ज मेडल पर कब्जा किया।
 
बता दें कि इसी के साथ भारत के खाते में अब तक 17 मेडल आ गए हैं, जिसमें 8 गोल्ड, 4 सिल्वर और 5 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल शामिल है। पांचवे दिन भारत का आगाज वेटलिफ्टर प्रदीप सिंह ने सिल्वर मेडल जीतकर किया था। इसके बाद शूटर जीतू राय ने गोल्ड और ओमप्रकाश मिथारवल ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया। 

