WFI Elections: बृजभूषण ने कुश्ती संघ के चुनाव से पहले बुलाई बैठक, विभिन्न पदों के लिए उम्मीदवारों पर हुई चर्चा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 30 Jul 2023 07:44 PM IST
नई दिल्ली में एक पांच सितारा होटल में बैठक की मेजबानी करने वाले भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण ने कहा- डब्ल्यूएफआई से जुड़ी 25 राज्यों की इकाइयों में से 22 ने बैठक में भाग लिया। हमारे उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा सोमवार को की जाएगी।

Brij Bhushan Singh claims 22 state units attended his meeting, candidates for WFI posts known on Monday
भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala

भारतीय कुश्ती संघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने दावा किया है कि रविवार को उनके द्वारा आयोजित बैठक में 25 में से 22 राज्य इकाइयों ने भाग लिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि 12 अगस्त को होने वाले कुश्ती संघ के चुनावों के विभिन्न पदों के लिए उनके उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा 31 जुलाई को की जाएगी। सोमवार को नामांकन दाखिल करने की आखिरी तारीख है।


बृजभूषण जिनके खिलाफ ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और साक्षी मलिक सहित देश के छह शीर्ष पहलवानों ने यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए थे, चुनाव लड़ने के लिए अयोग्य हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने महासंघ के प्रमुख के रूप में 12 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं। यह राष्ट्रीय खेल संहिता के अनुसार अधिकतम अवधि है। 

बैठक में भाग लेने वाले राज्य इकाई के एक सदस्य ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि भाजपा नेता के दामाद विशाल, जिन्हें व्यापक रूप से शीर्ष डब्ल्यूएफआई पद (अध्यक्ष) के लिए बृजभूषण के उत्तराधिकारी और 12 अगस्त के डब्ल्यूएफआई चुनावों में बिहार के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में देखा जा रहा है, शीर्ष पद के लिए चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे।

राज्य इकाई के एक सदस्य सचिव ने कहा, 'विशाल ने चुनाव लड़ने में असमर्थता जताई क्योंकि वह बहुत व्यस्त हैं और अगर वह निर्वाचित हुए तो अपने काम के साथ न्याय नहीं कर पाएंगे। हालांकि, वह अपना वोट डालेंगे।' हालांकि, बृजभूषण के उम्मीदवारों को प्रतिद्वंद्वी उम्मीदवारों से चुनौती का सामना करना पड़ सकता है, जिनकी कथित तौर पर दिल्ली में ही एक अलग स्थान पर अपनी समानांतर बैठक थी।

भाजपा सांसद के खेमे से जुड़े एक अन्य सूत्र ने कहा- रविवार को ओलंपिक भवन में नामांकन दाखिल करने से पहले एक और बैठक होगी, जिसकी अध्यक्षता बृजभूषण करेंगे। डब्ल्यूएफआई की दिन-प्रतिदिन की गतिविधियों का प्रबंधन भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ द्वारा गठित तदर्थ समिति द्वारा किया जा रहा है, जिसका नेतृत्व वुशु एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया के प्रमुख भूपेंदर सिंह बाजवा करते हैं।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

