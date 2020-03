मुक्केबाजी क्वालीफायर: शीर्ष वरीय अमित पंघाल ने हासिल किया ओलंपिक कोटा, साक्षी हारीं

Ticket to #Tokyo2020- 6⃣



No 1 seed, @Boxerpanghal is through to his first Olympics Games as he won his quarter-final bout against Filipino boxer, Carlo Paalam with a split decision. Way to go Amit. Incredible. 👏👏👏#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/f9C6O5KsaH