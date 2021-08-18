विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप: प्रिया मोहन-अमनदीप से पदक की उम्मीद, भारतीय 4X400 मीटर मिश्रित रिले टीम फाइनल में

विज्ञापन

With a time of 3:23.39 #TeamIndia wins it heat-1 in first position and qualified for the finals of 4*400m mixed relay event at #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi



Well done boys & girls, 🤞🏼medal pic.twitter.com/OGorN4uC06— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

India's Priya Mohan qualifies for the 400meters final with a time of 53.79 at the #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi



Watch this space for more updates!#IndianSports #Athletics pic.twitter.com/CnqXAKr3b0— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021

U-20 Shot putter Amandeep Dhaliwal qualifies for the finals with the throw of 17.92m at the #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi



Watch this space for more updates!#IndianSports #Athletics pic.twitter.com/dAHj3Gh3Kq — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021

भारतीय 4X 400 मीटर मिक्स्ड रिले टीम बुधवार को अंडर-20 विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंच गई। भारतीय टीम में अब्दुल रज्जाक, प्रिया मोहन, सम्मी और कपिल शामिल थे। भारतीय टीम ने 3:23.39 टाइमिंग के साथ पहला स्थान हासिल किया और मिक्स्ड रिले इवेंट में फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। वहीं, भारतीय टीम चैंपियनशिप की रिकॉर्ड टाइमिंग 3 : 23 . 36 के साथ कुल दूसरे स्थान पर रही। आज शाम भारतीय समयानुसार 7:45 में फाइनल मुकाबला होगा। इस इवेंट में नाइजीरिया की टीम 3:23.39 के समय के साथ पहले स्थान पर रही।उधर, शॉट पुटर अमनदीप धालीवाल 17.92 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। वहीं, प्रिया मोहन ने 53.79 समय के साथ 400 मीटर फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। बता दें कि अंडर 20 विश्व चैंपियनशिप से भारत के लिए अब तक सीमा अंतिल ( चक्काफेंक, 2002 ), नवजीत कौर ढिल्लों ( चक्काफेंक, 2014), ओलंपिक चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ( भालाफेंक, 2016 ), हीमा दास ( 400 मीटर ,2018) ने पदक जीते हैं।