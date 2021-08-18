बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Athletics World U-20 Championships: India top heat to reach final of 4x400m mixed team relay

विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप: प्रिया मोहन-अमनदीप से पदक की उम्मीद, भारतीय 4X400 मीटर मिश्रित रिले टीम फाइनल में

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नैरोबी Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Wed, 18 Aug 2021 05:35 PM IST
Athletics World U-20 Championships: India top heat to reach final of 4x400m mixed team relay
- फोटो : social media

भारतीय 4X 400 मीटर मिक्स्ड रिले टीम बुधवार को अंडर-20 विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंच गई। भारतीय टीम में अब्दुल रज्जाक, प्रिया मोहन, सम्मी और कपिल शामिल थे। भारतीय टीम ने 3:23.39 टाइमिंग के साथ पहला स्थान हासिल किया और मिक्स्ड रिले इवेंट में फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। वहीं, भारतीय टीम चैंपियनशिप की रिकॉर्ड टाइमिंग 3 : 23 . 36 के साथ कुल दूसरे स्थान पर रही। आज शाम भारतीय समयानुसार 7:45 में फाइनल मुकाबला होगा। इस इवेंट में नाइजीरिया की टीम 3:23.39 के समय के साथ पहले स्थान पर रही। 
उधर, शॉट पुटर अमनदीप धालीवाल 17.92 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। वहीं, प्रिया मोहन ने 53.79 समय के साथ 400 मीटर फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। बता दें कि अंडर 20 विश्व चैंपियनशिप से भारत के लिए अब तक सीमा अंतिल ( चक्काफेंक, 2002 ), नवजीत कौर ढिल्लों ( चक्काफेंक, 2014), ओलंपिक चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ( भालाफेंक, 2016 ), हीमा दास ( 400 मीटर ,2018) ने पदक जीते हैं।





 

sports other sports international under-20 athletics world championships अंडर-20 विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप
