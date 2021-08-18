विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप: प्रिया मोहन-अमनदीप से पदक की उम्मीद, भारतीय 4X400 मीटर मिश्रित रिले टीम फाइनल में

With a time of 3:23.39 #TeamIndia wins it heat-1 in first position and qualified for the finals of 4*400m mixed relay event at #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi
Well done boys & girls, 🤞🏼medal pic.twitter.com/OGorN4uC06— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021
India's Priya Mohan qualifies for the 400meters final with a time of 53.79 at the #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi
Watch this space for more updates!#IndianSports #Athletics pic.twitter.com/CnqXAKr3b0— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021
U-20 Shot putter Amandeep Dhaliwal qualifies for the finals with the throw of 17.92m at the #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021
Watch this space for more updates!#IndianSports #Athletics pic.twitter.com/dAHj3Gh3Kq
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.