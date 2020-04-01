शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has decided that Wimbledon will be cancelled due to coronavirus epidemic

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के चलते विंबलडन रद्द, द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के बाद पहली बार हुआ ऐसा 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 01 Apr 2020 08:58 PM IST
विंबलडन
विंबलडन - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस महामारी की वजह से देश और दुनिया के कई बड़े खेल टूर्नामेंट्स या तो रद्द हो चुके हैं या फिर आगे बढ़ा दिए गए हैं। एक साल के लिए ओलंपिक को टालने के बाद टेनिस का प्रतिष्ठित ग्रैंडस्लैम विंबलडन को भी रद्द करने का फैसला किया गया है।
दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के बाद ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है, जब विंबलडन को रद्द करना पड़ा हो। बुधवार को ऑल इंग्लैंड लॉन टेनिस एंड क्रोकेट क्लब ने फैसला किया है कि कोरोनो वायरस महामारी की वजह से  विंबलडन को रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। 134वीं चैंपियनशिप का आयोजन 28 जून से 11 जुलाई 2021 तक किया जाएगा।
 
wimbledon cancelled coronavirus epidemic all england lawn tennis croquet club

