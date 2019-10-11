ईरान में कट्टरता को ठेंगा, पहली बार महिला फैंस ने स्टेडियम में बैठकर देखा मैच

Excitement and joy as women enter #Iran’s Azadi Stadium to watch a football match. They’ve been banned from purchasing tickets for the past 38 years and have been facing arrest and prosecution for decades to win back this right. #FIFA pic.twitter.com/d1Q4ZcSg8p— IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) October 10, 2019
11 अक्टूबर 2019