शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   3500 Iran women freely attend football match for first time in decades

ईरान में कट्टरता को ठेंगा, पहली बार महिला फैंस ने स्टेडियम में बैठकर देखा मैच

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 05:57 PM IST
स्टेडियम में मौजूद ईरानी महिलाएं
स्टेडियम में मौजूद ईरानी महिलाएं - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
लगभग 3500 महिला फैंस तेहरान के आजादी स्टेडियम में ईरान और कंबोडिया के बीच हुए फीफा वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफायर मैच देखने पहुंचीं। यह पहला मौका था, जब ईरान में महिलाओं ने स्टेडियम में बैठकर कोई मैच देखा। ईरान में 1979 इस्लामिक रिवाॅल्यूशन के बाद से महिलाओं पर स्टेडियम में जाकर मैच देखने पर बैन लगा था।
विज्ञापन
मैच में ईरान ने 14-0 से जीत दर्ज की। ईरान के कानून के अनुसार, अगर कोई महिला स्टेडियम में घुसती है तो उसे छह महीने की जेल की सजा मिलती है। ईरान के फुटबॉल फेडरेशन पर तब से महिलाओं का स्टेडियम बैन हटाने का दबाव था, जब पिछले महीने एक महिला फैन वेश बदल मैच देखने पहुंची थी। वहां उसे हिरासत में ले लिया था। इसके बाद उसने खुद को आग लगा ली। उसकी मौत हो गई। 
 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

अमिताभ का वो इंटरव्यू, जिसमें उन्होंने रेखा से रिश्ते पर उठ रहे सवालों का खुलकर दिया था जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2019

रेखा, अमिताभ
amitabh, rekha, jaya
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ का वो इंटरव्यू, जिसमें उन्होंने रेखा से रिश्ते पर उठ रहे सवालों का खुलकर दिया था जवाब

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

आठवें दिन 'वॉर' के कलेक्शन में गिरावट, जानें ऋतिक-टाइगर की फिल्म ने अब तक कमाए कितने करोड़

10 अक्टूबर 2019

War
वॉर
War Song Ghungroo
War Song Ghungroo
Bollywood

आठवें दिन 'वॉर' के कलेक्शन में गिरावट, जानें ऋतिक-टाइगर की फिल्म ने अब तक कमाए कितने करोड़

10 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

कैमरे पर लड़की के साथ ऐसी हरकत कर बर्बाद हो गया था करियर, 15 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर हुए फेमस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Aman Yatan Verma
अमन वर्मा
अमन वर्मा
aman verma
Bollywood

कैमरे पर लड़की के साथ ऐसी हरकत कर बर्बाद हो गया था करियर, 15 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर हुए फेमस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: पहले दिन का खेल खत्म, मयंक अग्रवाल के शतक से भारत का स्कोर 3/273

11 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
iran football team female fans in stadium football news sports news ईरान फुटबॉल टीम महिला फैंस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली शतक
Cricket News

INDvSA: शतक ठोकते ही कोहली ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, सचिन-गावस्कर सभी को पछाड़ा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, विराट के दोहरे शतक और गेंदबाजों के बूते बैकफुट पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

जानिए कितनी संपत्ति के मालिक हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, दांव पर लगे हैं इंडस्ट्री के 250 करोड़ रुपये

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बतौर कप्तान टेस्ट में सर्वाधिक दोहरा शतक जड़ने वाले बल्लेबाज, तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड्स

11 अक्टूबर 2019

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां
India News

'सिंदूर खेला' में पति संग शामिल हुईं नुसरत जहां, कहा- मैं भगवान की विशेष संतान हूं

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
समुद्र किनारे मिला लादेन के चेहरे वाला सीप
Bizarre News

समुद्र किनारे मिला आतंकी ओसामा बिन लादेन का 'चेहरा', देखकर सब हुए हैरान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo z1 pro
Gadgets

Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सीआईएसएफ कमांडेंट साथी के साथ गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

20 साल से आईएएस के प्यार में पागल CISF कमांडेंट ने रची ऐसी साजिश, पहुंच गया सलाखों के पीछे

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर
World

राजनाथ की 'राफेल पूजा' पर पाक बोला- कुछ भी गलत नहीं, यह धर्म के अनुसार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

जिस महिला आईएएस से करता था प्यार, उसके पति को फंसाने के लिए कार में रख दी चरस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

स्टीफानोस सितसिपास
Tennis

शंघाई मास्टर्स: ज्वेरेव ने फेडरर को चौंकाया, सितसिपास ने हारकर जोकोविच बाहर

स्टीफानोस सितसिपास ने नोवाक जोकोविच को हराकर शंघाई मास्टर्स के सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Indora became the overall champion in the Inter College Judo event
Local Sports

इंटर कॉलेज जूडो स्पर्धा में इंदौरा बना ओवरआल चैंपियन

11 अक्टूबर 2019

दिविज शरण
Tennis

दिविज शरण ने हासिल की खास उपलब्धि, एशिया के शीर्ष रैंकिंग के युगल खिलाड़ी बनें

11 अक्टूबर 2019

thomas dennerby to be women U17 football coach
Football

दिग्गज थामस डेनरबाई होंगे महिला अंडर-17 फुटबॉल के कोच

11 अक्टूबर 2019

मैरी कॉम
Other Sports

विश्व बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिपः आठवां पदक पक्का कर बोली मैरी कॉम, अभी काम अधूरा है

11 अक्टूबर 2019

शिव थापा
Other Sports

शिव थापा, हस्समुद्दीन और प्रसाद ने जीता गोल्ड, मुक्केबाजी चैम्पियनशिप में सेना का दबदबा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

अन्नू रानी
Other Sports

अनु रानी ने राष्ट्रीय ओपन एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

11 अक्टूबर 2019

badminton
Badminton

अदिति और रोहन की हार के साथ एकल में भारतीय चुनौती खत्म

10 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रो कबड्डी 2019
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: यू मुंबा ने हरियाणा स्टीलर्स को 39-33 से हराया

10 अक्टूबर 2019

संदेश झिंगन
Football

भारत के लिए बुरी खबर, संदेश झिंगन बांग्लादेश खिलाफ विश्व कप क्वालीफायर मुकाबले से बाहर 

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

SBI ने फेस्टिव सीजन में दिया ग्राहकों को झटका, होम लोन लेने पर लगेगी प्रोसेसिंग फीस

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने अपने ग्राहकों को एक और बड़ा झटका दे दिया है। बैंक ने कहा है कि वो होम लोन लेने वाले ग्राहकों से प्रोसेसिंग फीस वसूलेगा।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, शी जिनपिंग 3:36

महाबलीपुरम में चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से मिले मोदी, स्मारक स्थलों का कराया भ्रमण

11 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:31

वॉर के लुक के लिए ऋतिक ने ऐसे की कड़ी मेहनत, शेयर किया वीडियो

11 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

अमीरों को लिस्ट में दूसरे नंबर से 17वें नंबर पर क्यों आए अजीम प्रेमजी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां 1:21

सिंदूर खेला के बाद विरोधियों को टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां का जवाब, खुद को बताया भगवान की विशेष संतान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Himachal starts with win in North India Volleyball competition
Local Sports

उत्तर भारत वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता में हिमाचल का जीत से आगाज

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Army boxers dominate the national boxing competition at baddi himachal
Local Sports

राष्ट्रीय बॉक्सिंग प्रतियोगिता में सेना के मुक्केबाजों का दबदबा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

sunil chhetri
Football

...तो क्या सुनील छेत्री के बिना अधूरा है भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम, भूटिया ने बताई सच्चाई

10 अक्टूबर 2019

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

ओलंपिक से पहले सिंधु का फिटनेस पर फोकस, कुछ ही टूर्नामेंट में लेंगी भाग

10 अक्टूबर 2019

इंडिया हाउस लोगो
Other Sports

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में दिखेगी भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक, खिलाड़ियों के लिए बनेगा इंडिया हाउस

10 अक्टूबर 2019

नाओमी ओसाका
Tennis

ओसाका छोड़ना चाहती हैं अमेरिका की नागरिकता, चाहत ओलंपिक में जापान के लिए गोल्ड जीतना

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)