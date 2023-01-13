Hockey World Cup: भारत ने विश्व कप के पहले मुकाबले में हासिल की जीत, स्पेन को 21 साल बाद टूर्नामेंट में हराया

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
First game, first win. ✅— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
Team India began the World Cup with a victory. 🤩🤩💥
🇮🇳 IND 2:0 ESP 🇪🇸#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/xq2PJ0QLdy
What an energizing performance by all of the players! The first day at the Birsa Munda Stadium was packed with joy, passion, entertainment, and enthusiasm. ❤️💯#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/dTFU40h4Zs— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
