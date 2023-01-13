Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   India beat Spain Hockey Score IND Vs ESP FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup Match 2023 News In Hindi

Hockey World Cup: भारत ने विश्व कप के पहले मुकाबले में हासिल की जीत, स्पेन को 21 साल बाद टूर्नामेंट में हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राउरकेला Published by: रोहित राज Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2023 09:53 PM IST
सार

21 हजार दर्शकों के अपार समर्थन के बीच भारत की जीत का अंतर और बड़ा हो सकता था, लेकिन उसने एक पेनाल्टी स्ट्रोक और पांच पेनाल्टी कार्नर गंवाए। उसे कुल छह पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर मिले।

स्पेन के खिलाफ गोल करने के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ी
स्पेन के खिलाफ गोल करने के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ी - फोटो : Hockey India/Twitter
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

मेजबान भारत ने स्पेन को 2-0 से हराकर विश्वकप में शानदार आगाज किया। राउरकेला के बिरसा मुंडा अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में अमित रोहिदास और हार्दिक सिंह की गोल की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने जीत हासिल की।  इसके साथ ही भारतीय टीम ने पिछले तीन मैचों से स्पेन के खिलाफ जीत नहीं मिलने के क्रम को भी तोड़ दिया। भारत की यह विश्वकप में स्पेन के खिलाफ सात मैचों में तीसरी जीत रही, तीन मुकाबले में स्पेन जीता, जबकि एक ड्रॉ रहा। अंतिम बार विश्वकप में भारत ने स्पेन को 2002 के विश्वकप में 3-0 से हराया था।


21 हजार दर्शकों के अपार समर्थन के बीच भारत की जीत का अंतर और बड़ा हो सकता था, लेकिन उसने एक पेनाल्टी स्ट्रोक और पांच पेनाल्टी कार्नर गंवाए। उसे कुल छह पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर मिले। गोलकीपर कृष्ण बहादुर पाठक ने स्पेन को मिले तीन पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर में से दो पर शानदार बचाव किए। भारतीय जीत में गोल करने वाले स्थानीय खिलाड़ी उपकप्तान अमित रोहिदास प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच रहे।


उड़ीसा के अमित ने दिलाई बढ़त
भारतीय टीम ने शुरुआती 10 मिनट में विरोधियों को परखा, इसके बाद आक्रमणों की झड़ी लगा दी। 11 से 14 मिनट के बीच तीन मिनट के अंदर भारतीय टीम ने तीन पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर प्राप्त किए। पहले पर गेंद ठीक ढंग से रोकी नहीं जा सकी। दूसरे पर हरमनप्रीत की ड्रैग फ्लिक स्पेनी रक्षक से टकराकर डी के टॉप पर खड़े अमित रोहीदास के पास गई। उनके प्रथम प्रयास की जोरदार हिट को गोलकीपर राफी एड्रियन रोक नहीं पाए। उड़ीसा में हो रहे विश्वकप में भारत के लिए 12वें मिनट में पहला गोल उडिय़ा खिलाड़ी रोहीदास के नाम गया। इसके बाद भारत को एक और पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर मिला, लेकिन बेकार गया।

Image

हार्दिक ने किया दूसरा गोल
दूसरे क्वार्टर में 26वें मिनट में भारत के लिए दूसरा गोल हार्दिक सिंह ने किया। बांए छोर से वह 25 गज की रेखा से अकेले गेंद को लेकर डी में घुसे। गोल के मुहाने से उन्होंने बैक हिट लगाई जो पाउ कुनील की स्टिक से लगकर गोल में चली गई। हाफ टाइम तक भारत 2-0 से आगे था। इस दौरान भारत के पास 75 प्रतिशत गेंद पर कब्जा रहा।



 

हरमनप्रीत ने पेनाल्टी स्ट्रोक और शमशेर ने गंवाया गोल का मौका
तीसरे क्वार्टर में भारत का पूरा दबदबा रहा। इस दौरान उसकी बढ़त 4-0 होनी चाहिए थी, लेकिन 32वें मिनट में हरमनप्रीत सिंह पेनाल्टी स्ट्रोक को नहीं भुना पाए। गोलकीपर राफी ने दायीं ओर गोता लगा गेंद को गोल के अंदर नहीं जाने दिया। हरमनप्रीत ने रेफरल लिया, लेकिन यह बेकार गया। 42वें मिनट में शमशेर सिंह को दाएं छोर से मिले सेंटर पर गेंद को सिर्फ गोल की दिशा दिखानी थी, लेकिन वह उसे ट्रैप नहीं कर पाए। उनके सामने पूरा गोल खाली पड़ा था। इससे पहले ललित उपाध्याय गोल के सामने गेंद को रोक नहीं पाए थे। भारत ने इस दौरान दो पेनाल्टी कॉर्नर भी गंवाए।

स्पेन का चौथे क्वार्टर में रहा दबदबा
अंतिम क्वार्टर में स्पेन ने गोल उतारने की भरसक कोशिश की, लेकिन भारतीय रक्षक पंक्ति और गोलकीपर कृष्ण बहादुर पाठक ने विरोधियों के प्रयास सफल नहीं होने दिए।

Image

राउरकेला में होने वाले सभी 20 मैचों के टिकट बिके
राउरकेला के बिरसामुंडा स्टेडियम में होने वाले सभी 20 मैचों के टिकट बिक चुके हैं। अमूमन भारत के मैचों के अलावा अन्य देशों के मुकाबले देखने लोग कम आते हैं, लेकिन राउरकेला के लोगों ने सभी मैचों की टिकट खरीद कर बता दिया है कि उन्हें हॉकी से कितना प्यार है। स्टेडियम की क्षमता 21 हजार है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी महासंघ (एफआईएच) ने दावा किया है कि यह स्टेडियम कुर्सियों के हिसाब से दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्टेडियम है।
विज्ञापन

खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue