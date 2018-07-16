Putin to @EmmanuelMacron : "my umbrella is my umbrella, its not your umbrella, you French fry get yourself soaked in rain first "😉😉 #FIFAWorldCup #FRACRO #FrancevsCroatia #FinalRusia2018 pic.twitter.com/IBhsuxGfA4— imad choudhury (@utpatang_tweets) July 15, 2018
Putin is made of sugar pass it on #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/rN0uclw2vt— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) July 15, 2018
Sir how many umbrellas should we bring?— The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) July 15, 2018
Putin: Just one. They didn't let us win. Let them soak! #FRACRO #WorldCup #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RM0Qzv1xW6
There’s two kind of people in this world... the Putins and the old drenched combover kind of men #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nkC4gEF4L3— Diego Carvalho (@Itsdiegocarv) July 15, 2018
Putin is the Rajinikant of Russia.— Desi Me Trolling (@BigotBaba) July 15, 2018
Rain doesn't wet him, he wets the rain
That rain 😂 Russian weather contingency planning - make sure Putin has an umbrella! #worldcup— Joanne Lynn (@jo_lynn13) July 15, 2018
Russian President Putin is so powerful that he invoked the rain on FIFA officials during trophy presentation ceremony. Take that USA LOL😂😂— Okey Mbama (@okeymbama) July 15, 2018
“France won MR. Putin what shall we do?”— K.J (@KJWLDN) July 15, 2018
“Flood them.”#worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/PNUvsI2qaD
#Putin forgot how to be a gentleman! 😳😱🙄😔— wp1957 (@wp1957) July 15, 2018
He should've instructed his assistant holding the umbrella to go cover Ms.Grabar-Kitarović first and later Macron and himself. 🌧🙄#Manners #WorldCup2018 #WorldCupFinal #Worldcup2018Russia #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/WuPnAe8Hsk
Thug life 😎😎😎😎#OnlyDaBossGetsAnUmbrella— Birna 💯🇮🇸 (@Arkadia90928676) July 15, 2018
🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣#Putin #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/SvcNt7OzBJ
फ्रांस और क्रोएशिया के बीच फीफा वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल रविवार को खेला जाना है। युवा खिलाड़ियों से भरी फ्रांस टीम दूसरी बार इस ट्रॉफी को अपने नाम करना चाहेगी।
15 जुलाई 2018