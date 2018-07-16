शहर चुनें

'पुतिन रूस के रजनीकांत हैं, बारिश उन्हें नहीं वो बारिश को भिगाते हैं'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 02:00 AM IST
व्लादिमीर पुतिन
व्लादिमीर पुतिन
फीफी विश्व कप 2018 का समापन शाही अंदाज में हुआ। फ्रांस ने रविवार को मास्को के लुजिन्हकी स्टेडियम में खेले गए ऐतिहासिक फाइनल मुकाबले में क्रोएशिया को 4-2 से हराकर दूसरी बार विश्व चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया। फाइनल मुकाबला किसी ड्रामा से कम नहीं रहा। मैच में जमकर गोल हुए तो कुछ विरोधियों ने मैच रोकने की कोशिश की।
प्रेजेंटेशन सेरेमनी में भी थोड़ा ड्रामा हुआ, जब बारिश शुरू हुई। जहां अधिकांश लोग चमत्कार मानते हुए इसका आनंद उठा रहे थे, वहीं पोडियम पर एक ऐसी चीज देखने को मिली, जिसने कई लोगों को चौंका दिया। मंच पर खड़े रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन एकमात्र ऐसे शख्स थे, जिनके सर के ऊपर छाता था जबकि क्रोएशिया की राष्ट्रपति कोलिंदा ग्राबर किटारोविक और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमेनुएल मैक्रॉन भीग रहे थे।

सेरेमनी की यह फुटेज चंद मिनटों में सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने पुतिन का जमकर मजाक बनाया है। कई यूजर्स ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति को छाता स्वीकारने के लिए खरीखोटी सुनाई जबकि कई यूजर्स ने पुतिन का जमकर मजाक बनाया। कुछ ही पलों में ट्विटर पर पुतिन के मीम की बाढ़ आ गई।
चलिए गौर करते हैं कि सोशल मीडिया पर पुतिन का किस तरह मजाक बना

fifa world cup 2018 व्लादिमीर पुतिन फ्रांस फुटबॉल टीम रूस फुटबॉल टीम

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

