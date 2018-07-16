Putin is made of sugar pass it on #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/rN0uclw2vt — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) July 15, 2018

Sir how many umbrellas should we bring?



Putin: Just one. They didn't let us win. Let them soak! #FRACRO #WorldCup #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RM0Qzv1xW6 — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) July 15, 2018

There’s two kind of people in this world... the Putins and the old drenched combover kind of men #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nkC4gEF4L3 — Diego Carvalho (@Itsdiegocarv) July 15, 2018

Putin is the Rajinikant of Russia.



Rain doesn't wet him, he wets the rain — Desi Me Trolling (@BigotBaba) July 15, 2018

That rain 😂 Russian weather contingency planning - make sure Putin has an umbrella! #worldcup — Joanne Lynn (@jo_lynn13) July 15, 2018