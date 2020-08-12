शहर चुनें
फीफा और एशियाई परिसंघ ने क्वालीफाइंग मैच को टाला, अगले साल खेले जाएंगे क्वालीफायर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 12:03 PM IST
फीफा
फीफा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी की मार एक बार फिर से फुटबॉल के टूर्नामेंट पर पड़ी है। 2022 में कतर में होने वाले फीफा विश्व कप और एएफसी एशियाई कप 2023 के लिए आगामी क्वालीफाइंग मैच को फीफा और एशियाई परिसंघ ने संयुक्त रूप से स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया है।
अब ये मुकाबले 2021 में फिर से खेले जाएंगे। ये अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबॉल मैच इन बड़े टूर्नामेंट में भाग लेने के लिए अक्तूबर-नवंबर 2020 की विंडो में आयोजित होने थे, लेकिन इन्हें अब 2021 में आयोजित किया जाएगा। फीफा ने अभी ये एलान नहीं किया है कि ये मैच कब और कहां खेले जाएंगे।
 
